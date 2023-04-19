Sevilla 3-0 Man Utd (Agg 5-2): Embarrassing Europa League exit for Erik ten Hag's side

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League as a pitiful 3-0 defeat at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium saw Sevilla book their place in the semi-finals with a crushing 5-2 aggregate victory.

United threw away a two-goal first-leg advantage at Old Trafford with two own goals last week but stooped to new lows as Erik ten Hag's side imploded in Spain and saw their European hopes evaporate on a sorry night.

Harry Maguire's early error, which presented Youssef En-Nesyri with Sevilla's seventh-minute opener, set the tone for the insipid performance, which only got worse seconds after the break when Loic Bade's header looped in off the bar, and was then compounded by David De Gea's howler gifting En-Nesyri his second.

It was the latest in a series of demoralising defeats which have come to characterise Ten Hag's debut season, and the worse possible preparation for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley, where United's remaining hopes of winning silverware now rest.

Sevilla's emphatic victory saw United bow out of Europe to Spanish opposition for the sixth successive season and sealed the six-time winners' progress through to a semi-final against Juventus, who beat Sporting 2-1 in their quarter-final.

Player ratings Sevilla: Bounou (7), Navas (7), Bade (8), Marcao (4), Acuna (7), Gudelj (7), Fernando (7), Ocampos (7), Rakitic (7), Lamela (7), En-Nesyri (9).



Subs: Suso (6), Gil (5), Telles (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (3), Wan-Bissaka (4), Maguire (3), Lindelof (5), Dalot (5), Eriksen (5), Casemiro (5), Sabitzer (5), Antony (4), Martial (4), Sancho (3).



Subs: Rashford (5), Fred (5), Shaw (4), Weghorst (5), Elanga (n/a).



Man of the match: Youssef En-Nesyri

Man Utd crumble in Seville

Image: Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Sevilla and Manchester United, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain,

Having had a hand in both of Sevilla's goals in their first-leg comeback at Old Trafford, another self-inflicted wound saw United get off to a nightmare start at a deafening Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Captain Maguire was swarmed upon by Sevilla forwards after calling for a pass from goalkeeper De Gea and he was swiftly dispossessed as En-Nesyri raced into the area and clinically found the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead in the tie for the first time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terry Gibson describes the moment Sevilla scored their third following a costly mistake from David De Gea

Aaron Wan-Bissaka registered United's first - and only - attempt on target in the first half with a tame shot which proved no match for goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, and it wasn't long before Sevilla threatened again, with Lucas Ocampos close to bundling in a second from En-Nesyri's knockdown before De Gea scrambled clear.

Sevilla were celebrating a second as the interval approached after Ocampos fired superbly into the top corner but United were reprieved by the tightest of VAR calls, with Marcos Acuna straying millimetres offside in the build-up.

United brought on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw at half-time but found themselves two goals behind within 76 seconds of the restart, as Bade's header from an Ivan Rakitic corner looped over De Gea and into the United net off the underside of the bar.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terry Gibson reacts as Loic Bade's header sees Sevilla take a 2-0 lead over Manchester United early in the second half of their Europa League clash

United's response was desperate as it was non-existent, with the loss of Anthony Martial to injury further hampering hopes of an unlikely and undeserved comeback before they conspired to put themselves out of their own misery.

De Gea's mindless mis-control outside his area put a second on a plate for En-Nesyri who curled into the open net from long range to confirm Sevilla's progress and a night to forget for United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terry Gibson explains how Harry Maguire's mistake led to Sevilla's opener in their Europa League quarter-final clash

Ten Hag: Man Utd lacked passion and desire

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: "It's clear when you make such mistakes it's very difficult to win a football match. The fans can expect us to deal with it [the atmosphere], so I will not say that is an explanation for it [the defeat]. We have to do better, that is the demand.

"We were not composed; we were not calm. We made bad decision; we lost battles, and they had more passion and desire and willingness. Then it's difficult to win football games. This is a problem; we cannot run away from it.

"It's not about them [the absent players], it's about the players on the pitch, they have to perform. I believe in them; I trust them and then they have to show. But today, we were not good enough.

"We were not ready for the game and that cannot be. When you play for Manchester United you have to be ready for every game, especially on this great occasion in a quarter-final in Europe. We have to blame ourselves."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side's performance was 'unacceptable', but insists his players have the character to bounce back.

'Sevilla showed more desire'

Former Manchester United forward Terry Gibson told Sky Sports News: "The first goal was after seven minutes, and it could have been two by then. You're thinking this is a shaky start by Man Utd.

"Players are missing but there's no excuse for the way they've performed tonight. Sevilla totally dominated Man Utd in every department on the pitch.

"Do you remember at the beginning of the season when they lost 4-0 at Brentford and Ten Hag gave them a running session because of the ground they hadn't covered in the match? That might be needed again.

"They were second best. In terms of attitude: No urgency. They've been out-fought by Sevilla who clearly showed more desire."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Telegraph's Jason Burt thinks Manchester United still need a big overhaul of their squad following their 3-0 defeat to Sevilla.

Europa League specialists Sevilla strike again - Opta stats

Since the competition's rebranding in 2009-10, Sevilla have made the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League on more occasions than any other side (5). On the previous four occasions they've reached the semi-finals they've gone on to win the competition (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 & 2019-20).

Manchester United have won none of their five games against Sevilla in major European competition (D2 L3), the most they've faced a side without ever winning in their European history.

For a sixth successive season, Manchester United have been eliminated from a European knockout tie by Spanish opposition - with three of those coming against Sevilla (2017-18, 2019-20 & 2022-23).

This is the first time Manchester United have been eliminated at the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Europa League, having progressed from each of their three such ties before today.

What's next?

Manchester United face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm. Sevilla host Villarreal on Sunday at 8pm in LaLiga.