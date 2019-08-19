Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Lee Bullen is in his third spell as Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss

Sheffield Wednesday face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Barry Bannan is hoping to return to Sheffield Wednesday's starting line-up for the home game against Luton. The Owls midfielder came through the second half unscathed in Saturday's defeat at Millwall after missing the recent home win against Barnsley.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has no new injury worries, but has plenty of options with the likes of Massimo Luongo, Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes and Moses Odubajo pushing for starts. Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Dominic Iorfa both returned from suspension at Millwall and are expected to continue.

Luton manager Graeme Jones is expected to choose from an unchanged squad after Saturday's home defeat to West Brom. Jones must decide whether to retain Harry Cornick and Callum McManaman in his starting XI after replacing them with Kazenga LuaLua and Izzy Brown early in the second half at the weekend.

LuaLua and Brown are both hoping to make their first league starts of the season, while midfielder George Moncur is in contention for a recall. On-loan Manchester City winger Luke Bolton will be assessed after sustaining a calf injury in the recent Carabao Cup win against Ipswich.

Luton took the lead against West Brom on Saturday before Grady Diangana's double secured a 2-1 win

Recent form

With Bury's financial struggles forcing the suspension of the scheduled Carabao Cup first round meeting, there has been little distraction for the Owls, who have focused full attention on the league as a result. The club haven't threatened to finish in the top six for a good few seasons now, but though they lost 1-0 to Millwall at the weekend, beating Reading 3-1 and Barnsley 2-0 has provided renewed hope for fans.

Luton sprung a surprise when they held Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough to a 3-3 draw on opening night and they've raised a few eyebrows in the weeks since, testing the mettle of big guns Cardiff and West Brom, despite falling to 2-1 defeats in both. A 3-1 win over Ipswich in the League Cup has been their solitary success.

Talking point - Is Bullen the man for Wednesday?

Despite their lack of a permanent manager, Sheffield Wednesday are faring pretty well in the Championship and already flirting with the top six, albeit at too premature a point in the season to mean an awful lot. Lee Bullen, who played for the club between 2004 and 2008, is the man in caretaker charge of the Hillsborough club - his third spell in the role in just under two years.

But is it time for him to be given the job on a permanent basis? The 48-year-old has overseen the aforementioned wins over Reading and Barnsley, while his side lost 1-0 to Millwall at the weekend, despite having 21 shots to the Lions' three and finishing the game with almost 70 per cent possession. Granted, goals win games, but with five wins, three draws and three defeats during his temporary spells, it could be time for chairman Dejphon Chansiri to take the plunge.

Opta stats

Sheffield Wednesday and Luton most recently met in the FA Cup third round last season, with the Owls winning 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in a replay.

This is the first league meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton since 2006-07 - the Hatters are unbeaten in eight league meetings (W4 D4 L0) since losing 2-3 in a top-flight match in February 1992.

Each of both Sheffield Wednesday's and Luton's five league goals this season have come from different players, the highest number of different goalscorers for a side in the competition so far (alongside Preston).

Luton have already lost five points from winning positions so far this season, going ahead against both Middlesbrough (drew) and West Brom (lost) - only Hull (also five) have lost as many points in the Championship this campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday have only lost two of their last 21 league games played at home on a Tuesday (P21 W12 D7 L2), losing 1-2 both times to Ipswich in March 2018 and Brentford in February 2017.

Only Charlton (26.9 per cent) can boast a higher shot conversion rate in the Championship so far this season than Luton Town, who have scored five goals from their 28 attempts (17.9 per cent).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2)

