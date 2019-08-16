Huddersfield 1-2 Fulham: Ivan Cavaleiro scores winner at John Smith's Stadium

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Fulham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Fulham

Ivan Cavaleiro scored a sumptuous winner as Fulham saw off a Huddersfield fightback to earn a 2-1 win at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday evening.

It was, in fact, the hosts who had dominated the first half, but Aleksandar Mitrovic netted the opener six minutes after the break when he leapt above Tommy Elphick to head past Terriers' stopper Kamil Grabara.

Karlan Grant scored his third goal in as many games to level (57), but on-loan Wolves forward Cavaleiro settled the match with a delightful curling effort 10 minutes from time.

Player ratings Huddersfield: Grabara (7), Hadergjonaj (6), Elphick (5), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6), Bacuna (5), Hogg (6), O’Brien (6), Kachunga (5), Pritchard (5), Ahearne-Grant (7)



Subs: Chalobah (5), Mounie (n/a), Van La Parra (n/a)



Fulham: Bettinelli (5), Sessegnon (6), Mawson (6), Ream (6), Bryan (6), Cairney (6), Arter (6), Johansen (5), Knockaert (6), Cavaleiro (8), Mitrovic (7)



Subs: Reid (5), Reed (n/a), Le Marchand



Man of the match: Ivan Cavaleiro

The defeat leaves Huddersfield with just four wins in their previous 51 competitive fixtures, while Fulham creep up to third after their second win of the season.

How Fulham triumphed despite Huddersfield's early threat

Huddersfield's relegation hangover had been laid bare in the opening weeks of the season, with a midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln increasing speculation about Jan Siewert's future as manager, but their first-half display displayed just why the German feels no pressure.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates Fulham's victory at Huddersfield with Joe Bryan

The Terriers pressed high and prevented their opponents passing out from the back, calling debutant right-back Steven Sessegnon into action early to block Lewis O'Brien's effort, before Alex Pritchard's low shot skimmed the outside of the left-hand post.

Wasteful Cavaliero passed up two significant chances, but though the hosts' creativity continued to give them an edge, Joe Bryan tested Kamil Grabara with a low, angled drive just before the break.

Rarely one to remain in the shadows, Mitrovic bettered a quiet first half as he got Scott Parker's side off and running six minutes after the restart. Helped by a wild clearance by Juninho Bacuna across his own penalty area, the Serbian frontman powered home, though Elphick was positioned goal-side.

Team news Aside from the inclusion of Juninho Bacuna, Terriers boss Jan Siewert fielded an entirely different starting line-up following the shock Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln in midweek. It was, however, similar to the side that drew 1-1 with QPR last weekend, with Elias Kachunga replacing Adam Diakhaby.



For Fulham there was just one alteration: Steven Sessegnon replaced Denis Odoi at right-back to make his league debut for the club exactly three years to the day that his twin brother Ryan achieved the same feat.

The goal decision system was required to adjudge whether Grant's angled header had crossed the line before Marcus Bettinelli palmed it clear, but though referee James Linington pointed to his watch to confirm the goal, ultimately, it was not enough to arrest the hosts' alarming start.

Karlan Grant celebrates his goal against Fulham with Huddersfield team-mates

Mitrovic brought down Sessegnon's deep cross from the right and laid the ball off to Tom Cairney who, in turn, passed to Cavaleiro. He stalled for a second to allow Joe Bryan to make a decoy run on the overlap, before curling a the superb winner.

What's next?

Both sides are in action on Wednesday evening, when Huddersfield face fellow relegated side Cardiff and Fulham host Millwall at Craven Cottage. Both games are available to watch on Sky Sports Football via the red button.