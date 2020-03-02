Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City preview: Sergio Aguero fit for FA Cup clash

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Steven Fletcher will hope to lead the Sheffield Wednesday line against the FA Cup holders at Hillsborough.

The Owls' leading goalscorer made his first league start since January at the weekend following a knee injury and suffered no ill-effects.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo and defender Moses Odubajo both returned to full training on Tuesday, but will not be ready, while winger Adam Reach (toe) is hoping to step up his recovery next week.

Garry Monk has no new injury concerns but could give several fringe players the chance to impress.

Image: Steven Fletcher will spearhead the Owls attack

Sergio Aguero is fit for Manchester City after shaking off a knock he picked up in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Claudio Bravo is set to remain in goal for their latest cup tie, but forward Leroy Sane will not be involved despite enjoying a run-out for the U23s after overcoming a knee injury picked up during the Community Shield last August.

"After six months out it is a process," Pep Guardiola said. "He's taking the normal steps to come back."

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

0:27 Pep Guardiola sees a bright future for Phil Foden after the youngster produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Carabao Cup final

Opta stats