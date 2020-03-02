Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City preview: Sergio Aguero fit for FA Cup clash

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
Steven Fletcher will hope to lead the Sheffield Wednesday line against the FA Cup holders at Hillsborough.
The Owls' leading goalscorer made his first league start since January at the weekend following a knee injury and suffered no ill-effects.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo and defender Moses Odubajo both returned to full training on Tuesday, but will not be ready, while winger Adam Reach (toe) is hoping to step up his recovery next week.
Garry Monk has no new injury concerns but could give several fringe players the chance to impress.
Sergio Aguero is fit for Manchester City after shaking off a knock he picked up in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.
Claudio Bravo is set to remain in goal for their latest cup tie, but forward Leroy Sane will not be involved despite enjoying a run-out for the U23s after overcoming a knee injury picked up during the Community Shield last August.
"After six months out it is a process," Pep Guardiola said. "He's taking the normal steps to come back."
Defender Aymeric Laporte is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Opta stats
- Sheffield Wednesday are winless in their last 11 meetings with Manchester City in all competitions (D4 L7) since a 3-1 win at Maine Road in a Premier League match in November 1993.
- City have progressed from all four of their previous FA Cup ties against Wednesday, most recently in January 2015 (2-1 at the Etihad).
- This is the second season in a row Wednesday are facing the holders of the FA Cup, losing 0-3 at Chelsea last term.
- Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brighton in round three ended a run of 15 consecutive FA Cup eliminations at the hands of Premier League sides for the Owls.
- City have won their last five FA Cup games against sides from a lower division, scoring 22 goals in the process. Their last such defeat came at this stage in 2017-18, with Pep Guardiola's side losing 0-1 at Wigan.
- Gabriel Jesus has had a hand in 11 goals in his eight FA Cup appearances (seven goals, four assists), including six in his last three (five goals, one assist).