Sheffield United 3-0 Birmingham City: Blades cruise past 10-player Blues

Sheffield United continued their revival under Chris Wilder as they beat Birmingham 3-0 in the Sky Bet Championship at Bramall Lane.

First-half goals from Tyler Bindon and Gustavo Hamer were followed by another goal from Patrick Bamford against a team who played more than 70 minutes a man down following the dismissal of Tommy Doyle.

The hosts took just five minutes to get in front. Hamer whipped in a corner from the right and defender Bindon rose highest to plant a powerful header past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop and get his first goal for the club.

Demarai Gray had a go from distance but his powerful drive whistled just over the top of Blades keeper Michael Cooper's crossbar.

Image: Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his team's second goal

The home crowd were calling for Birmingham captain Christoph Klarer to be sent off when he brought down Callum O'Hare - who looked to be through on goal - but referee Simon Hooper opted to just caution him.

O'Hare then nearly got on the scoresheet with his looping header but Allsop made a brilliant fingertip save to deny him.

Any potential turnaround became much more unlikely when the Blues were reduced to 10 men in the 18th minute. Doyle clattered Hamer with a late challenge on the touchline and the former Blade loanee saw red on his return to the Lane.

Hamer recovered from that hefty challenge by putting his side 2-0 up 10 minutes later. Keshi Anderson's loose ball across his own box was intercepted by the home midfielder, who showed brilliant composure to skip past Allsop and bury his effort into the top corner.

Any doubt about the outcome was ended after 51 minutes when the hosts claimed their third. Oliver Arblaster powered an effort towards goal from the edge of the area and Bamford beat the offside trap to stick out a knee and divert the ball into the bottom corner.

The Blades continued to dominate proceedings throughout and could have added some real gloss to the scoreline.

They had a hatful of chances; Hamer stung the palms of Allsop from the edge of the penalty area, substitute Tom Cannon fluffed his lines from point-blank range and Danny Ings saw a couple of chances go wide of the target.

Three goals proved to be more than enough as the Blades claimed their fifth win in seven Championship games.

Birmingham slip down to 14th, with United now just four places behind them in 18th.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"I'm really pleased with how we played today. That first half especially was really impressive and I couldn't have asked for much more from my players.

"I always say the next game is your biggest opportunity to make things right and I think that was a perfect response to last Friday.

"We have a lot of respect for Tommy for what he did here and I think the red card was just a bit of frustration because the game wasn't going the way they wanted.

"Playing against 10 men can be dangerous; sometimes the home side are expected to cruise through it but you can lose focus and slip up.

"The sending off did actually make it easier for us though. We didn't take any risks, we kept at a high standard, we were smart in our play and we moved the ball well.

"We knew this would be a difficult game, Birmingham are a good side who can compete at the top end of the table but we didn't give them any opportunity to get into the game."

Birmingham's Chris Davies:

"We made the worst possible start today. Everything we have been working on and preparing for was undermined within five minutes.

"I'm really disappointed we gave a goal away from the corner, that's probably the worst set-piece we've conceded from this season because it was far too easy.

"We have no complaints on the red card. That's not what I want from my team and Tommy has accepted responsibility for it.

"When you're a goal down and a man down after 20 minutes at a place like this it is always going to be an uphill battle."