49' Attempt blocked. Zak Vyner (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayman Benarous.

46' Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

46' Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.

45'+4' First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.

45'+3' Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

45' Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

40' Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens.

39' Chris Martin (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

39' Offside, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.

39' Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

35' David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

34' Offside, Sheffield United. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.

33' Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

31' Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30' Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).

30' Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

29' Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

28' Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

26' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Morgan Gibbs-White.

26' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

25' Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).

25' Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

23' Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

22' Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Scott with a cross.

22' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.

22' Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayman Benarous.

20' Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

20' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.

19' Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

19' Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.

14' Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

14' Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

12' Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

10' Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

9' Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

7' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Chris Basham.

7' Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

5' Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

5' Zak Vyner (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David McGoldrick following a corner.

3' Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

2' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum O'Dowda.

First Half begins.