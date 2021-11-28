Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Bristol City. Sky Bet Championship.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 1

  • R Brewster (40th minute)

Bristol City 0

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Zak Vyner (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayman Benarous.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

    goal icon

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens.

    yellow_card icon

    Chris Martin (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

    offside icon

    Offside, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

    offside icon

    Offside, Sheffield United. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

    yellow_card icon

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

    yellow_card icon

    Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Morgan Gibbs-White.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Scott with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayman Benarous.

    yellow_card icon

    Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

    corner icon

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Chris Basham.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Zak Vyner (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David McGoldrick following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum O'Dowda.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.