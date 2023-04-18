Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City: James McAtee hits late winner for Blades

Sheffield United took another step closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City.

Substitute James McAtee's second-half goal gave the Blades a win that moved them eight points clear of third-placed Luton with four Championship matches remaining.

It was the Blades who had the first chance of the game. A quick free-kick from Illiman Ndiaye allowed George Baldock to find space in the Bristol City box, but the defender fired the ball over the bar.

Despite a quiet start from the Robins, they almost took the lead after just over 10 minutes. Sam Bell unleashed a shot from inside the United box, but Anel Ahmedhodzic was there to block.

Bristol City kept the pressure on the Blades in a good spell. Bell went close again when he sent a deflected header just past the United post.

United finally had an opportunity with 15 minutes to go until the interval. Ndiaye controlled the ball well before finding Oli McBurnie who fired wide from the edge of the area.

Two minutes later, McBurnie had another chance to open the scoring. A great cross from Jack Robinson reached the striker, but he mistimed his jump and could not convert.

Paul Heckingbottom looked to the bench to turn the game in the Blades' favour. McAtee was introduced for John Fleck as the second half started.

United came agonisingly close almost straight away. A scramble in the box saw John Egan and McBurnie both have chances, but neither could steer the ball over the line.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge almost found the magic moment from the edge of the box. Max Lowe laid the ball off to the Norwegian, who fizzed a shot just over.

Nigel Pearson opted to make changes to his City side with Nahki Wells brought off for Tommy Conway with 25 minutes to play.

Heckingbottom responded by bringing Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood on for McBurnie and Tommy Doyle.

After 77 minutes, United finally found the goal they were looking for. Ndiaye slid McAtee in and he fired home from the left-hand side of the box to delight the home fans.

It looked to be double delight for the Blades as Ndiaye slotted the ball into an empty net three minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Max O'Leary by Sharp.

The managers

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom:

"I thought we were much better in the second half. It was a really scrappy game, which suited them more than us. It allowed them to take their time more with goal-kicks and throw-ins. We were a much more attacking force in the second half. The message to the players was not every game is going to go your way for 90 minutes. We have not tried to hide away from big games and what we are playing for. But we don't want anyone to get carried away with the roller coaster of this season.

"Having players that make the difference is what separates teams in every division. These players can influence more and more games which Macca (McAtee) was able to do. We can forget about the league on Saturday (when they play Manchester City at Wembley), a big occasion. It is how we have approached all the FA Cup games. The focus is on one of the best teams in the world now. If we get promoted that's what we will be playing so why not test ourselves now? We will enjoy the game, whatever happens."

Bristol City's Nigel Pearson:

"I'm a bit annoyed today. Sloppy goal that we conceded. But there were good things about our performance. I thought we managed the game well in the first half. I thought our senior players were excellent. However, the impact we needed from changes didn't work. They didn't run around and work hard enough.

"I preach about a good team ethic, but it is not enough to be successful. Some will call that harsh, but I'm not interested. Some decisions didn't go our way. Alex Scott was pulled down late on and nothing was given. But that's not the reason we lost the game tonight. We've created good chances in the last two games but not scored. We're always confident we will score, but we have had two blanks. There is a lot to be optimistic about when considering the opposition. But we didn't stretch ourselves enough and lost the game. So that is why I'm not happy."