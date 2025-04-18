Sheffield United 2-0 Cardiff City: Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz keep Blades' hopes of automatic promotion alive

Sheffield United snapped a three-game losing run by beating Cardiff 2-0 to keep the pressure on Leeds and Burnley in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The win was much-needed for Chris Wilder's side and they managed to get over the line at Bramall Lane thanks to goals from Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz despite not being at their best.

Hamer opened the scoring by poking the ball through Cardiff goalkeeper Ethan Horvath's legs with the only shot on target of the first half after Tyrese Campbell's deflected effort fell directly into his path at the back post.

The Blades then had to wait until the 87th minute to seal the victory, which momentarily closes the gap on second to two points ahead of Leeds' trip to Oxford United, as substitute Ben Brereton Diaz fired in after Kieffer Moore's deflected shot fell to him on the break.

Image: Ben Brereton Diaz scored off the bench to confirm the victory for the Blades

Cardiff were unfortunate that the ball fell kindly for Sheffield United for both goals, having largely kept the hosts quiet, but were unable to trouble them going the other away, in a wholly unconvincing attacking performance.

Omer Riza's side remain in the relegation zone in 23rd, with three games to go, but survival is not out of the question, with a point the difference between Cardiff and safety.

Any other result for Sheffield United would have likely dashed their automatic promotion hopes, especially with a trip to league leaders Burnley coming up on Monday. That game, live on Sky, will be huge, with the Blades needing to win all of their last three games.

