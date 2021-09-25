Sheffield United 1-0 Derby County: Late Billy Sharp penalty sinks 10-man Rams

Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 victory over 10-man Derby thanks to a late penalty from Billy Sharp.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off in the 57th minute for a foul on Sharp, but the Rams looked to be holding out for a point until the Blades striker kept his cool from 12 yards in the closing stages.

Slavisa Jokanovic made one change to the side that defeated Hull in their last league outing, with Oliver Norwood replacing the injured Sander Berge.

Wayne Rooney remained with the same line-up which saw his Derby side defeat Stoke last weekend.

Image: Billy Sharp celebrates his late winner

The first chance of the game fell to the Blades when John Fleck picked the ball up on the edge of the area and got a long-range shot off which Roos saved comfortably.

Sharp found himself through on goal after George Baldock played a ball over the Rams defence, but his effort went just wide of the right post.

Derby went close as Phil Jagielka met Louie Sibley's corner with a looping header which rattled the crossbar. Tom Lawrence's follow-up effort was saved and eventually cleared.

A cross from Lee Buchanan caused the United defence problems as a knockdown from Sibley set up Lawrence, whose volley was blocked. The ball then fell to Sam Baldock on his left foot and his volleyed attempt skimmed past the right post.

Graeme Shinnie troubled Robin Olsen with a powerful shot outside of the Blades box, but the goalkeeper did well to stop the effort.

In the 56th minute, Derby goalkeeper Roos was given a straight red card. An excellent through ball from Norwood played in Sharp who was left one on one with the outcoming keeper, with Roos taking out Sharp on the edge of the area to give United a free-kick.

The Blades continued to create chances as Morgan Gibbs-White's spectacular scissor kick went narrowly wide of the right post.

Gibbs-White whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right flank which found Iliman Ndiaye in the penalty area and his header went wide.

George Baldock drilled in a low cross from the right which met Enda Stevens at the other side of the box, but the substitute's effort blazed over the bar.

In the 87th minute the Blades were awarded a penalty after Curtis Davies handled a cross from Conor Hourihane and Sharp converted the penalty.

Lawrence almost levelled, rattling the near post with his shot from the left side of the box deep into stoppage time.

What the managers said...

Sheffield United's Slavisa Jokanovic: "This was not our best game, but we showed some kind of improvement in our personality and character. In the last 20 minutes I detected some body language that I didn't like. I need to support them, and they need to support me and support themselves. We scored against Cardiff with a late goal, we scored against Preston with a late goal. This is part of football and is especially part of the Championship.

"I believe we are in some kind of the process. I repeat we didn't play our best game. The first 45 minutes we didn't find the space between the lines, they closed down really well. We pushed further in the second half and after the sending off we found more space, we tried to get more people in the box. This is part of the game, we didn't play our best game, but we had enough power and knowledge to get the victory."

Derby's Wayne Rooney: "I think it was a penalty, and a red card is a red card, so there are no complaints from me with the decisions. Sheffield United are a very good team and the game plan today was to try and frustrate them and try and nick a win in the last 20 minutes. We were on course to do that as I thought we had the best chances throughout the game. Obviously the red card changed things.

"The character, the effort and everything the players gave, I can't fault. It's disappointing to lose but I think the lads showed great desire to play. It's been difficult for everyone at the club, the players, the fans, the staff, and the players are they are the ones that have to perform in this difficult period. How they've applied themselves all week has been first class."