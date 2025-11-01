Sheffield United 1-3 Derby: Carlton Morris nets hat-trick in Rams win

A brilliant Carlton Morris hat-trick earned Derby an impressive 3-1 win against struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

A header from a Joe Ward corner, a smart dinked finish and then a clinical penalty saw Morris take home the match ball and make it three wins on the bounce for the Rams.

Callum O'Hare pulled one back but it was too little, too late for United, who defended poorly and suffered yet another disappointing home defeat.

There were no clear chances in the early exchanges but Blades winger Chiedozie Ogbene was causing problems down the right-hand side.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 24th minute. Ward, making his first Championship start since December 2024, whipped an inch-perfect corner into the six-yard box and Morris rose highest to nod Derby in front and extend his scoring run.

Just a couple of minutes later, Derby came forward again and ex-Blades forward Ben Brereton Diaz saw his shot turned behind well by goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Sheffield United almost equalised just before the interval but Matt Clarke made a perfectly-timed tackle to prevent O'Hare running through on goal.

The Rams made a dream start to the second half, going 2-0 ahead in a matter of seconds after the restart.

Sydie Peck presented the ball to Morris and he dashed down the inside right and lifted the ball over Cooper to get his second of the afternoon in the 46th minute.

Morris completed his hat-trick after 63 minutes when substitute Alex Matos was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area. The striker stepped up and sent Cooper the wrong way to create some real daylight between the two sides.

O'Hare grabbed himself a consolation goal in the 73rd minute following a long throw-in; the Blades playmaker wriggling through a couple of challenges before crashing the ball past Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and into the roof of the net.

Boos rang around Bramall Lane at the final whistle. Derby remain 17th, while Sheffield United stay in the relegation zone in 22nd.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"What happens in both boxes is key and we were on the losing side on both fronts today. We have to play a certain way as we don't have a number nine and we struggled massively.

"They haven't had to work hard for the first goal, they haven't had to work hard for the second goal and they certainly haven't had to work hard for the third goal.

"I thought Carlton Morris dominated our back three and it was difficult for Tyrese (Campbell) because I think their back three dominated him.

"We have a demanding crowd here, which is fine. With what has happened in the last eight years the fans have an expectation and we have to meet it.

"We have a soft underbelly at the moment. We have conceded six goals in the past two games and we know we aren't going to win too many games when that happens.

"I think it is important to keep your heads in moments like this. It seems a bit 'boom or bust' with everything at the moment. One minute we are going to be in the play-offs and the next we are going down."

Derby's John Eustace:

"It's very pleasing to come here and play so well against a good team and a top manager. I am pleasantly surprised we managed to score three goals. We had a lot of chances on transition and it was an excellent performance.

"Even after conceding I never really felt we were in much danger of not getting three points. The boys put in a great shift and I feel we deserved the win.

"On and off the pitch Carlton has been great. His standards are so high; he doesn't accept anyone dropping off their levels.

"You cannot afford to give those kind of chances to someone like him. When I bring in any senior player, I don't just expect them to play but to lead off the field as well and he certainly does that.

"Carlton is a top player and obviously we are very happy for him, but it was a group effort today. He got the goals but the rest of the lads were outstanding.

"If you win three in a row like we have you can feel in a good place. But this is the Championship and you can go and lose three in a row as well. We want to keep this run going for as long as we can."