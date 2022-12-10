Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield: Billy Sharp steers Blades to victory

A first-half goal from captain Billy Sharp gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win against Huddersfield in a lacklustre affair at Bramall Lane.

Sharp netted after 15 minutes to earn the Blades a fifth victory in six Sky Bet Championship matches.

The result lifts United level on points with leaders Burnley, who have a game in hand, while Huddersfield remain at the foot of the table.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made three changes to the team that won 1-0 at Cardiff last month, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and James McAtee coming in.

Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham also made a trio of changes from the goalless draw at home to Swansea, with Will Boyle, Duane Holmes and Danny Ward joining the starting XI.

The Blades were on top from the first whistle and took the lead through strikerSharp after 15 minutes.

Back from the World Cup and straight into the starting line-up, Iliman Ndiaye played an inch-perfect pass through the Huddersfield defence and the skipper dinked the ball smartly over the onrushing Lee Nicholls.

The home side did not have any real clear-cut chances following that goal in the first period but were comfortable in possession, with the Terriers offering very little going forward.

A fan running onto the pitch to pray in the centre circle was arguably the most interesting thing to happen following Sharp's opener.

The away side began to show more promise after the interval, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden placing his effort from inside the box just wide. Blades keeper Wes Foderingham was called into action on a couple of occasions, but his saveswere routine.

Ndiaye was the only player showing any real creativity for either side, but the Senegalese youngster could not quite link up with his strike partner like he did in the first half.

United added some height to their midfield by bringing on Sander Berge, who has recovered from an injury which kept him on the sidelines for several weeks.

Substitute Reda Khadra's deflected effort kept Nicholls on his toes and Ahmedhodzic probably should have done better with his header from Oliver Norwood's corner.

The Terriers brought on former Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes with time running out in an attempt to find an equaliser, and it did prove to be a nervy final few moments for the home side. Much to their relief, they managed to see out the game and claim the victory.