Sheffield United 3-1 Ipswich Town: Tractor Boys lose ground in promotion race after defeat at Bramall Lane

Patrick Bamford scored and was then sent off as Sheffield United eased fears of being dragged back into the Championship's relegation battle with an impressive 3-1 victory over promotion-chasing Ipswich.

After conceding first-half goals to Callum O'Hare and Andre Brooks, Ipswich were given hope when Jack Clarke scored from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

But Bamford, who was named captain on his return to the starting line-up, soon added a third goal for the hosts before being shown a second yellow card for diving six minutes from time.

Ipswich, unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions, had a couple of good chances early on,

Clarke volleyed off target before Sindre Walle Egeli capitalised on a defensive lapse from Ben Mee and fired in a low, angled shot which was turned wide by goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

The home side responded with O'Hare's goal-bound shot which defender Dara O'Shea did well to block on the line after Brooks took advantage of a poor back-pass.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton also came to his side's rescue, producing an important save to keep out Gustavo Hamer's firm drive.

O'Hare put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute when Hamer's ball forward picked out his run through the middle and he held off Azor Matusiwa before clipping the ball beyond Walton.

O'Hare, who was hurt in the process after being caught by Walton, received treatment before carrying on playing with the aid of a head bandage.

Words were exchanged on the touchline in the aftermath of the goal, resulting in United manager Chris Wilder receiving a booking.

Brooks put the home side further ahead in the fourth minute of added time, finding a way past Walton with a low shot from just outside the area after the keeper had kept out efforts from Bamford and Femi Seriki in quick succession.

After Mee glanced a header wide from Hamer's free-kick early in the second half, Ipswich applied some pressure with Clarke forcing Cooper to make a save.

They reduced the deficit in the 60th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Jack Taylor's shot was handled by Mark McGuinness inside the area and Clarke's effort from the spot went in off Cooper's right-hand post.

United restored their two-goal advantage six minutes later when Hamer's lofted ball found Bamford in the area and the striker found the net with a fine finish.

Bamford was sent-off in the 84th minute after receiving a second yellow card when referee Tom Nield ruled he had dived in the area as he looked to round Walton, but Ipswich could not mount a comeback against 10 men.

