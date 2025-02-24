Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds: Daniel Farke's side hit back to win and move five points clear at top of Championship

Leeds hit back to win 3-1 at Sheffield United and take a massive step towards promotion back to the Premier League.

Illan Meslier's nightmare own goal had given the Blades the lead at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

But Junior Firpo rose to head Leeds level in the second half, before late goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe steered them to victory.

The win moves Leeds five points clear of Sheffield United at the top, and seven clear of Burnley in third.

Leeds take big step back towards Premier League

To say Meslier has blown hot and cold this season would be an understatement, and nothing encapsulated his campaign more than the opening minutes.

First he fumbled a corner before being saved on the line by Ilia Gruev's clearance. Then there was a stunning save to keep out Callum O'Hare's header - but he then diverted Tyrese Campbell's follow-up effort that hit the post over the line for an own goal in the 14th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Illan Meslier's own goal gave Sheffield United the lead

However, it was Leeds' star man this season, Dan James, who made a difference again, with his work and cross finding Firpo who steered a header past Michael Cooper in the Sheffield United net to equalise after 72 minutes.

Leeds struck late again, just as they did against Sunderland last week, as Tanaka headed in from close range from a corner in the 89th minute. Then Piroe sealed the win with a thunderbolt from the edge of the box less than a minute later.

The goals that sealed the comeback

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds' Junior Firpo found himself on the end of a perfectly weighted ball from Dan James and powered a header home

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds left it late again as Ao Tanaka headed in at the back post to send the away end crazy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joel Piroe's strike from outside the box sealed Leeds United's victory

Wilder: We're disappointed, but Leeds are a top side

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Wilder discusses his side's late loss to Leeds and the disappointment after getting off to a strong start

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"We're disappointed to concede from a set play. But there's a reason why they're a top side and you have to give them credit.

"We put them on the back foot, especially in the first half-hour we got out of the blocks. But they wrestled it back a bit. They were the better side in the second half even if we had moments.

"But in the big moments they found it. The scoreline was a touch harsh on us. It was a fabulous finish by Piroe late on, but we're a little bit disappointed with the goals, and the control of the game got away from us a bit."

Farke: It was a perfect outcome

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is happy with his side's comeback win against promotion rivals Sheffield United but insists his squad still has work to do

Leeds boss Daniel Farke:

"It was high, really high [watching on the TV gantry] and, of course, a bit less emotional. I don't want to get used to it, though the outcome is perfect for us. Hopefully it was the only time in my career I have to watch a game from the stand.

"First of all, you have to say we played a really strong opponent today. It was a tight game. Of course, goals are always decisive moments in the game and also turned the momentum a bit, but I think, for the first 25 minutes, they were by far the better side.

"They invested so much in their physical output and they were also more switched on in the duels and they deserved to be in the lead.

"I think we were a bit too nervous in the beginning, then from minute 25, we started to play football. Then we dominated and gained more and more control of the game and, in the end, in a tight game, it was deserved that we equalised and also won this game, but it was tough today against a good opponent.

"We needed a little bit of luck in the decisive moments today, but nevertheless, the outcome was perfect."