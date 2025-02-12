Sheffield United 3-1 Middlesbrough: Ben Brereton Diaz on target as Chris Wilder's Blades continue pursuit of leaders Leeds

Sheffield United ran out deserved 3-1 winners against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane to maintain their hot pursuit of Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds.

Boro striker Delano Burgzorg's controversial first-half penalty cancelled out Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's opener but second-half goals from substitute Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic lifted the Blades to within two points of their Yorkshire rivals.

Following home wins for fellow automatic-promotion challengers Burnley and Sunderland, Chris Wilder's side sit three points clear of the third-placed Clarets.

Rak-Sakyi forced Boro goalkeeper Mark Travers into the game's first save in the sixth minute before the Blades laid siege on the visitors' goal.

Gustavo Hamer had home fans out of their seats when he nutmegged Boro skipper Luke Ayling before curling a 25-yard effort just wide.

Travers saved again from another low Rak-Sakyi effort, while Boro debutant Kelechi Iheanacho fired his side's first attempt at goal over the crossbar in the 30th minute.

The Blades then took a deserved lead two minutes later, with the outstanding Hamer instrumental.

The Brazilian drove deep into Boro's half and slipped Callum O'Hare through on goal and, although the latter was thwarted by Travers and covering defender Ryan Giles, the ball broke for Rak-Sakyi to turn it home from eight yards.

Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper was forced into his first save from Hayden Hackney's fierce low drive and Boro equalised out of nowhere in controversial circumstances at the end of the first period.

Blades skipper Jack Robinson and Boro's George Edmundson grappled each other to the floor before a corner and referee Matthew Donohue pointed to the spot, sparking furious protests from the home side.

Replays appeared to show both players had grabbed each other's shirts.

Donohue booked both Robinson and Edmundson for squaring off during a penalty area melee - Cooper was also shown a yellow card - and amid a din of boos from the Kop end, Burgzorg held his nerve to convert from the spot.

Home fans were further enraged early in the second half when Donohue waved away Blades' penalty appeals after O'Hare had gone down under Ayling's challenge.

Boro defender Rav van den Berg's brilliant intervention denied O'Hare in front of goal as the Blades chased a second goal and Brereton Diaz delivered in the 75th minute.

Sydie Peck's superb pass from deep sliced open Boro's defence and the Chile forward raced clear to lift a classy finish over Travers and put his side back in front.

Burgzorg served a warning Boro were not finished when his rising shot was tipped over by Cooper and moments later Blades substitute Tyrese Campbell spurned the chance to settle it by firing straight at Travers after racing clear.

But the Blades finished strongly and Ahmedhodzic headed home the game-clinching third goal from Harrison Burrows' corner in the 87th minute.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"Listen, it's three points. It's not going to make or break our season.

"There would be an advantage of course, but there will be an advantage (for Leeds) if we don't get a result at Luton.

"I'm too old and experienced to take my eye off the ball. That game will take care of itself. We've got to fully tune into Saturday. It's still an incredibly difficult place to go and get a result.

"The Leeds United game will take care of itself. It won't define our season. We have to make sure we're bang at it in the next couple of days and come away with a positive result on Saturday."

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"That's fair. We want to be better. We've had a tough period really and it's not nice when you go through it.

"It doesn't mean it lasts forever. We can flip and do something about it, improve things and change momentum because it's not going with us.

"It's another game that has got away from us late on. Losing is not a nice feeling but it's up to me, to the players and staff to find a way - it's my responsibility. We've got to try and make it easier for ourselves."