Sheffield United 0-1 Millwall: Luke Cundle scores winner as pressure builds on Blades boss Ruben Selles

Luke Cundle's first-half goal gave Millwall a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, extending their opponents' losing start to the season to four games.

The home side put in a much-improved performance in the second half, but they were unable to find a way past Steven Benda.

United boss Ruben Selles named new signing Ben Godfrey in his starting line-up after signing the central defender on a season-long loan from Italian club Atalanta.

The visitors were the first to threaten when Ryan Leonard drove only just over the crossbar.

Image: Luke Cundle celebrates with team-mate Mihailo Ivanovic after giving Millwall the lead at Sheffield United

Camiel Neghli then put an effort from around 20 yards out a fraction over Michael Cooper's bar.

As Millwall continued to press, Leonard found himself in space on the right and squared to Cundle, whose shot from edge of area was turned over by Cooper.

The goal came in the 38th-minute when the ball was headed on by Mihailo Ivanovic into the path of Cundle, who fired past Cooper.

Josh Coburn went close to putting the visitors further ahead in time added on at the end of the half when his shot took a deflection off Tyler Bindon, with the ball going inches wide of Cooper's left-hand post.

The home side's first attack of note came early in the second half when Louie Barry forced a good save from Benda, down low to his right.

Following the resulting corner, Sydie Peck saw his goal-bound header cleared.

Ivanovic had a good opportunity when Josh Coburn played the ball back to him inside the area but his shot failed to test Cooper.

United substitute Andre Brooks carved out an opening when he made a good run down the right and played the ball to Callum O'Hare, whose effort went beyond Benda's right-hand post.

Benda then came to his side's rescue, stretching to keep out Gustavo Hamer's curling shot with a fine save.

Cooper had to make a save at the other end, beating away an Ivanovic shot at his near post.

The hosts went close again when Harrison Burrows received the ball from Hamer and fired in a shot which struck the inside of Benda's right-hand post but failed to go in.

A further chance fell to Tyrese Campbell, who saw his header blocked on the line by Tristan Crama.

While encouraged by his side's improved showing in the second period, Selles will be concerned at their failure to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

The home supporters made their feelings clear, with the final whistle sparking a chorus of boos.

The managers

Sheffield United's Ruben Selles:

To follow...

Millwall's Alex Neil:

To follow...