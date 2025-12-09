Sheffield United 1-1 Norwich City: Djibril Soumare own goal ends Blades' winning run

Sheffield United's four-match winning run came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich.

The hosts - whose starting line-up featured eight changes from the weekend due to "illness and injuries" - took the lead early in the second half with a goal from Danny Ings.

Norwich, though, hit back to equalise with Djibril Soumare scoring an own goal.

There were chances at either end during a lively first half, with both keepers called into action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United's Djibril Soumare scores an own goal that levels it at 1-1 for Norwich at Bramall Lane.

Ings headed over an open goal while Norwich keeper Vladan Kovacevic kept out efforts from Tom Cannon and Harrison Burrows.

Josh Sargent went desperately close to putting the visitors ahead with an overhead kick which was headed off the line by Ings after the ball remained in play following Michael Cooper's save from Oscar Schwartau.

Cooper also pulled off saves from Kellen Fisher and Sargent during the first 45 minutes after seeing an early shot from Jacob Wright go wide of his right-hand post.

Norwich boss Philippe Clement was forced to make a change in attack just before the break when Sargent had to be helped off the pitch after suffering a blow to the head in a penalty-area clash.

United's goal came in the 50th minute when Tahith Chong checked back on the right-hand byline inside the area to shrug off Tony Springett and then played a low ball across the face of goal which was tapped in by Ings. Making his 12th appearance for the Blades, it was the striker's first goal for the club.

A defensive lapse led to the equalising goal with the defenders failing to clear the danger before Jovon Makama's shot was turned into his own net by Soumare.

Late in the game, United's Patrick Bamford threatened to get on the end of a ball played into the area by fellow substitute Gus Hamer while Tyrese Campbell put a far-post effort wide.

Another substitute, Andre Brooks, also posed problems down the right-hand side but it was Norwich who had the best chance to snatch victory in time added on.

With United throwing players forward, substitute Amankwah Forson won possession in his own half and made a surging run through the middle, finding himself through on goal, but his low shot was touched wide by Cooper.

Forson was left holding his head in frustration, with the final whistle blown shortly afterwards.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"I've got to say, personally for myself and the coaches, it's possibly one of the most challenging last 24-48 hours that we've had. Players dropping out like flies and stuff like that.

"I think you always understand as a manager, every decision you make is put under the spotlight. One of those decisions that I made today for that team selection wasn't a tactical one, it was a physical situation.

"Should have won it I think, in my opinion. But you've got to give the opposition credit. They started brighter than us.

"We started to get back in the game and created some good chances, got ourselves in front. I can't fault the players' attitude, can't really fault the players' application in trying to win the game.

"We'd love to have kept the run going, the winning run, but we haven't. We've got to reset and go again Friday (against West Brom) and see who's available."

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

"If you see how the squad is stretched for the moment and you need to play players out of position, players coming in, players coming out of injury. I'm really proud what the team showed today.

"So the important thing is, after three weeks together, you see that everybody knows the basics of their job, what to do, and that they did today.

"A lot of good stuff together as a team, in organisation, but also on the ball. We've seen a team against a good opponent and we had a lot of good moments on the ball, creating the right spaces, creating good chances also.

"And then it's disappointing. It's two away games in a row that we're alone in front of the goalkeeper - that's the best chance you can have in football - that we don't score those because then these weeks could have been totally different than they are now.

"The belief is there. It's clear for everybody. The team is working really hard, giving their all in every game. And that's for me also one of the basics."