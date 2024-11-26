 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Oxford United. Sky Bet Championship.

Bramall LaneAttendance25,574.

Sheffield United 3

  • C O'Hare (10th minute)
  • T Campbell (26th minute)
  • J Rak-Sakyi (58th minute)

Oxford United 0

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    Sheffield United 3-0 Oxford United: Callum O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi score in Blades win

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Oxford United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night; Callum O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi score as Chris Wilder's Blades go top of the Championship.

    Tuesday 26 November 2024 22:04, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Oxford.

    Sheffield United moved to the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over Oxford at Bramall Lane.

    Goals from Callum O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi gave the Blades a comfortable victory, with Oxford rarely threatening.

    O'Hare gave the hosts a 10th-minute lead. Jack Robinson's long throw caused problems for the Oxford defence, the ball was headed on by Harry Souttar and fell to Campbell whose low cross was turned in by O'Hare.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Callum O'Hare slides in at the back post to give Sheffield United an early lead against Oxford United.

    Sydie Peck and Gustavo Hamer combined to set-up Campbell, who slipped the ball to the side of onrushing keeper Jamie Cumming and slotted into the unguarded net in the 26th minute.

    As the home side continued to apply pressure, Hamer had a couple of efforts saved by Cumming.

    Trending

    Peck put a shot on the turn wide and Rak-Sakyi also fired an effort wide before the Blades went further ahead.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Tyrese Campbell finishes off superbly after a Gustavo Hamer put him through on goal.

    The third goal came in the 58th minute when Hamer slipped a great ball through to Rak-Sakyi, who found himself one-on-one with Cumming and fired past the keeper with ease.

    Also See:

    Cumming then made a good save to keep out Femi Seriki's angled low shot.

    A couple of changes to the home line-up were made shortly after the hour-mark when Campbell and Rak-Sakyi were replaced by Andre Brooks and Ryan One.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Jesurun Rak-Sakyi gets the third goal past Oxford United for Sheffield after he finishes off a lovely team move.

    A rare Oxford attack saw substitute Matt Phillips test Michael Cooper with a shot which was turned over by the keeper.

    In the closing stages, substitute Idris El Mizouni received the ball from Phillips and tried a shot from just inside the area which was well saved by Cooper.

    The result meant that Sheffield United have won five out of their last six games ahead of Friday night's clash with promotion rivals Sunderland.

    Meanwhile, Oxford have tasted victory just once in their last 12 outings, leaving them hovering above the relegation zone.

    The managers

    Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

    To follow...

    Oxford's Des Buckingham:

    To follow...

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

    Football

    Get Sky Cinema