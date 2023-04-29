Sheffield United 4-1 Preston: North End's play-off hopes dashed at Bramall Lane

Newly promoted Sheffield United ended Preston's hopes of a Championship play-off spot with a 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

The Lilywhites travelled to South Yorkshire knowing they needed three points to stay in with a chance of a top-six finish but goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie confirmed they will be playing Championship football again next season.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made four changes to the team that beat West Brom 2-0 in midweek to confirm their return to the Premier League, with Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp coming into the starting XI.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe made just one switch from the 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn, with Ryan Ledson coming in for the injured Ben Whiteman.

The Blades showed no sign of a promotion hangover and had the big first opportunity of the game.

Ndiaye carried the ball from the half-way line and fed James McAtee but North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman denied him from close range.

United then took to lead in the 36th minute when Tommy Doyle's corner from the right was met by defender Ahmedhodzic who headed in off the post for his second goal in as many matches.

Norwood saw his free-kick tipped over the bar with the last action of the half as United looked to extend their advantage.

Ndiaye and McAtee both had chances to make it 2-0 in a matter of seconds after the break, but Preston somehow scrambled the ball away and then fashioned an equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Liam Delap got the visitors on terms when he tapped in Brad Potts' teasing ball from the right.

Potts then did his bit at the other end to prevent United quickly reclaiming the lead when he superbly blocked Bogle's shot in the box.

However, the Blades did get back in front in the 72nd minute when substitutes Daniel Jebbison and Fleck combined brilliantly before the latter's shot deflected in.

United added a third in the 75th minute with Jebbison again the provider, the youngster storming down the right-hand side before putting the chance on a plate for strike partner Ndiaye.

Troy Parrott had a big chance to get the away side back into the game after being played through on goal but Wes Foderingham came out on top in their one on one.

Another United substitute, McBurnie, then added some gloss to the victory when he acrobatically made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of injury time.

The managers

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom:

"I'm delighted with the performance. I think the promotion is finally starting to sink in now. After the semi-final at Wembley I saw a lot of fans and I said I just wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and the same went for today. The attitude and application has been top. The turnaround from Wednesday to Saturday is hard at the best of times but the professionalism between then and now has been brilliant.

"We didn't take our chances at the start of the second half, then they equalised and for those 10 minutes I was fuming! We went on and got the victory we deserved in the end. I've said before this is not my team. The team belongs to the players and the club belongs to the fans and I don't mind driving that home. Getting promotion has got to be everything you're about. We've got players who've had a few promotions and the young lads will definitely have learnt from them. Before next season we could lose players who we'd never be able to afford a replacement for. We've got them in the building already and we'll do everything we can to keep them."

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"I want to get to the levels of Sheffield United. They've been out of the Premier League for a few seasons and now they're back. I'm made up for them but I want that to be us. We've got to keep going at 1-1. There's been very few teams that have ripped us open like that, even in the first half we played well but we started being sloppy.

"I'll reflect and look back on the season. I don't know whether it's been a lack of character or quality. Maybe it's the mentality; sometimes the players think it's going to be easy. I don't want us to be a mid-table team; I want to be a very good team who fights for a play-off place every year. I've come to this club to get promoted and I'm disappointed we couldn't take it to the last game."