Sheff Utd 1-0 Preston: Tyrese Campbell hits winner for Blades

Sheffield United continued their promotion push with a 1-0 victory over Preston at Bramall Lane.

Tyrese Campbell struck the only goal in the second half as the Blades moved level on points with leaders Leeds, who head to Portsmouth on Sunday lunchtime.

Preston were unable to muster a reply as manager Paul Heckingbottom, against his former club, saw his side's winless run extend to five games.

The hosts had a huge chance within the first 90 seconds when Harrison Burrows' low cross fell to Campbell at the far post but he somehow missed the target, albeit from a tight angle.

Moments later, Ryan Porteous nearly turned Ben Brereton Diaz's cross into his own net before Gustavo Hamer had a go from distance but his curling shot sailed harmlessly over the bar.

Campbell had his second sight of goal when he was played in behind the Preston defence but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was there to thwart him.

Hamer was causing problems again as he drove at the heart of the Preston defence but he could only drag his effort wide.

Preston's Brad Potts latched onto Will Keane's cross into the box before going down under a challenge from Vinicius Souza but his penalty claims were waved away.

The Blades kept banging on the door but the visitors held firm and went in level at the break.

In the first opening of the second half, Hamer sent Brereton Diaz through on goal but Woodman closed down the angle and was equal to it.

Preston had their biggest chance of the game when skipper Robbie Brady set up Sam Greenwood, who saw his effort from range come crashing back off a post.

North End would live to regret that miss as United went up the other end and took the lead.

Burrows whipped in a peach of a cross from the left and Campbell was there to nod the Blades in front after 56 minutes.

The visitors brought on Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans in an attempt to get back into the game.

But they could only muster long-range efforts at Michael Cooper's goal for the last quarter of an hour and none really troubled the United keeper.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"I thought the performance was good and it wasn't really reflected in the scoreline.

"We really should've been pretty comfortably ahead at the break with the way we were playing, causing them all sorts of problems.

"I think there was more anxiety amongst the crowd than there was the players and coaching staff as the fans expect us to win.

"We kept playing our stuff and defended well, Michael (Cooper) hasn't had much to do all afternoon.

"It was a brilliant cross by Harrison (Burrows) and a great bit of movement from Tyrese to get the goal; I'm delighted he's got the winner.

"We didn't want to chase the game, we wanted the game to come to us. We had to be patient and we took our chance when it came.

"We wanted to overcome the disappointment of our last result at home where we've played well but come away with nothing."

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

"I think there were a lot of elements to the game. In the first half an hour we were off it and they caused us lots of problems; probably more than most this season.

"They forced us to defend but once we got to grips with it, we had a lot more control.

"We should have had a penalty in the first half. Coming here you have got to play well, take your chances and have the big decisions go your way and a big one has gone against us.

"I was disappointed with how easily United were able to upset our rhythm but I was pleased having got in at the break level.

"We restricted them to very little in the second half but there was just one moment, one lapse in concentration, and we concede."