Sheffield United 0-0 Queens Park Rangers: QPR end losing run at Bramall Lane

Struggling Sheffield United had a frustrating afternoon in front of goal as they were held to a 0-0 draw by QPR at Bramall Lane.

Visiting keeper Ben Hamer pulled off a number of good saves as the Blades dominated the majority of the game but could not find a way through.

It was United's first draw of the season as they became the last team in the EFL to do so this season.

It was a tentative affair at first with little goalmouth action for either side in the opening half an hour, with the home fans becoming increasingly frustrated with a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The hosts had the first chance of the afternoon when Tyrese Campbell took advantage of a defensive mix-up. He crossed the ball in for fellow striker Danny Ings but his diving header was superbly saved by keeper Hamer.

The Blades began to pile the pressure on before the interval. First, Jairo Riedewald saw his close-range effort diverted wide by Steve Cook and then Sam McCallum's header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line by captain Jimmy Dunne.

Campbell fired inches wide of the far post from the edge of the box in the final opening of the first period.

The visitors started the second half brightly with Rumarn Burrell being thwarted on two occasions; first from a brilliant defensive intervention by skipper Japhet Tanganga and then from a smart Michael Cooper save at his near post.

McCallum's powerful header looked destined for the bottom corner but Hamer was there at full stretch once again with an even better stop than his first. At the other end, Rangers defender Amadou Mbengue smashed an effort towards goal but Cooper was equal to the effort.

United brought on Chiedozie Ogbene and Ryan One, while QPR brought on Michael Frey and Kieran Morgan as both sides looked to grab a winner.

The Blades nearly found the breakthrough late on as Sydie Peck wiggled his way through a number of challenges but his effort was deflected agonisingly on to the post and wide.

The Rangers defence held firm in the closing stages and managed to come away with a hard-earned point.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"It was a really positive performance today. There's no negativity in terms of our approach, we've tried to win the game.

"We've lost games this season because we've inflicted damage on ourselves with the goals we've conceded. The good thing is we didn't do that.

"A few things have gone against us; we've hit the post, their keeper has made some really good saves and we've had one cleared off the line.

"We didn't just smash it long, we moved the ball well and got into some great positions but that's when we were taking slightly too long or the pass was too heavy and those things change the outcome of games.

"It felt like the boys were together and they left everything out there today. We're only going to learn and get better by working through this as one."

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"I congratulate my players for their performance both on and off the ball. Sheffield United are a good team with talented players and I felt that my players wanted to keep the clean sheet until the last seconds.

"In the first 60 minutes we were not clinical enough and in the last half an hour we didn't do enough in possession to be a danger going forward but at the other end we kept our structure and defended well.

"Ben (Hamer) has a lot of experience and he made some important saves but I don't like to focus on one player, it was a collective performance from the team.

"When they were putting pressure on us towards the end we had to stay very aware and remain organised. Defensively we were solid and I'm happy we could keep the clean sheet."