Sheffield United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Tyrese Campbell's strike settles first Steel City derby since March 2019

Tyrese Campbell's second-half goal sealed Sheffield United a 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane in the first Steel City derby in over five years.

Campbell struck early in the second half as the Blades climbed back into the Sky Bet Championship's top two - level on points with leaders Sunderland - and extended their unbeaten home run this season to seven league matches.

Chris Wilder's side have won their last six games at Bramall Lane without conceding a goal and made it four straight league victories since back-to-back league defeats last month.

The previous three Sheffield derbies had all ended goalless, while Wednesday have failed to beat their city rivals in over 12 years. They last won at Bramall Lane in 2009.

After a minute's silence to mark Remembrance Sunday - both sides wore special Sheffield Remembers poppy shirts - a wall of noise descended at kick-off for the first encounter between the two clubs since 2019.

The first half failed to live up to expectations with neither side mustering a single attempt on target.

But a full house for the 132nd Sheffield derby was absorbed nonetheless and what the first period lacked in terms of chances created was made up for by sheer commitment as both sides refused to concede an inch.

Blades defender Harrison Burrows was shown the first yellow card for his challenge on Dominic Iorfa, while Owls skipper Barry Bannan was booked for his scything tackle on Burrows, which sparked a brief mass melee.

United were dealt a blow when captain Ollie Arblaster failed to appear for the start of the second half.

He jarred his knee in an earlier off-the-ball incident and was replaced by Sydie Peck.

But, undeterred, the Blades made a barnstorming start to the second period and were rewarded in the 50th minute after serving up the game's first moment of quality.

Gus Hamer's excellent pass into the box picked out Callum O'Hare and he slipped in Campbell, whose low, first-time finish beat Owls goalkeeper James Beadle.

The breakthrough goal lifted the home fans and changed the complexion of the match as the Blades chased a second killer goal.

Wednesday stemmed the tide and substitute Anthony Musaba was thwarted by Femi Seriki's lunging tackle after bursting into the box.

The visitors went down fighting but apart from Iorfa's header from a late corner, they failed to seriously test Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper and the full-time whistle was greeted by a huge roar from the home fans in a crowd of 31,127 and passionate celebrations from Wilder.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"I know the words (to Greasy Chip Butty) so I belted it out a couple of times. I might belt it out a few more times tonight.

"You can't get away from the emotion of it all. Whether it's my family, my friends, close pals that I used to go to school with, play football with, stand on the kop with.

"You live for days like today. I'm so fortunate I have the opportunity of managing this incredible football club that is loved by us all.

"I might not have sung it if we'd got turned over. We rolled the dice at half-time and we got, I think, a deserved result in a tight game."

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"It's tough. I think no team deserved to win today. No shot on target from the opponent [barring Campbell's goal], one moment from us from (Anthony) Musaba.

"Both teams fight and try but not one team was really calm on the ball today, a lot of mistakes in both directions.

"There was no rhythm in the game. I cannot say my team did not try everything but it was not necessary to lose today."