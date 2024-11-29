Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland: Tom Davies' late winner puts Blades in charge of Championship title race again

Sheffield United regained top spot in the Sky Bet Championship table after a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Sunderland, who missed a first-half penalty at Bramall Lane.

Former Everton midfielder Tom Davies scored the only goal of the game, which ended with both teams down to 10 players after two red cards in the minutes leading up to half-time.

The Blades set a new club record with their eighth straight clean sheet at home, with each of those eight games ending in victory.

Though there was plenty of energy early on in the Steel City it wasn't until just before the half-hour mark that anything noteworthy happened, when lively teenager Tom Watson burst into the box before being brought down clumsily by Jack Robinson.

Gavin Ward had no other choice than to point to the spot, but Patrick Roberts' penalty was clawed away by Michael Cooper. It was to be the only shot on target of the first half that saw each team reduced to 10 players.

Sunderland's Chris Mepham was shown a straight red for denying Tyrese Campbell a goalscoring opportunity on the edge of the box, before Blades defender Harry Souttar was given a cheap second yellow for a needless pull on Wilson Isidor on halfway.

Much like the first half, the second did not lack energy, just action in either box. With 20 minutes to play, though, Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Patterson was called into action to keep out efforts from Vini Souza, Femi Seriki and Campbell in just over 30 seconds.

It always seemed as though there would be at least one goal in the game - and it came after 83 minutes when Davies - in only his second appearance since March - marched into the box to pinch the ball, took it out slightly to the right of the box and fired across Patterson.

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"That's an incredibly positive story for any player that's out injured for a period of time. Tom's reaction at the end of the end of the game, what the boy's had to go through from a mental health issue and through through an injury issue, is inspiring to all to come back on to the pitch.

"It had the feel, in my opinion, in the last 20-25 minutes, that if there was going to be a winner it would be that team that was kicking towards the Kop and fabulous rewards for all the hard work, sweat, blood and tears that Tom's had to go through to get him on the pitch.

"His energy was brilliant. His game management towards the end showed the experience he has and what a fabulous footballer he is and fitting that he decided a tight game by getting the winner.

"It is a big win against a talented team. To beat an opponent who've had a fantastic start to the season is big.

"No issues with the penalty. It's a disappointing situation for us, yet again gave the ball away cheaply, they countered, drove through, committed 'Robbo' (Jack Robinson) and he's had to make a challenge."

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"I think we did well. We played the game we wanted to play, really, and it was clear that we had to manage their possession because they wanted to play through, and I think after 10 minutes maybe this problem was solved.

"Then in possession, progressively, we were better and better and finally we dominated the game and created some chances. At the minute the problem we have, we can be dominant but we don't kill the game when it's possible.

"It was possible this evening because we are dominant and at the end we are really frustrated. I am really frustrated by the score and the outcome of the game because the reality is the number of points - zero points this evening.

"It was five points in five games before with the same dynamic or the same feeling at the end. We could have won, but in the end it's not the case. So I'm frustrated.

"Obviously, we are young, obviously we need experience, but when it's possible after six games like that, you have to win."