Sheffield United 3-0 Swansea: Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie score for Blades

Second-placed Sheffield United are not giving up on their Championship title hopes after beating Swansea 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

United continue their dazzling form, having not suffered a league defeat since December after the World Cup break, though they remain seven points behind leaders Burnley who also won 3-0 on Saturday.

Sander Berge opened the scoring early in the first half before Jack Robinson scored his first goal of the season to close the half.

Substitute Oli McBurnie made the three points safe late in the game with a third.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made two changes in the starting line-up from their last league game, with captain Billy Sharp and James McAtee restored to the line-up.

Swansea came close to scoring within minutes of kick-off when Joel Piroe's strike from just inside the box was pushed away by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Berge made it 1-0 in the 21st minute after incredible ball movement from Iliman Ndiaye to McAtee on the flank, who found Berge for a placed finish from outside of the box.

Swansea manager Russell Martin then received a yellow card for protesting the referee's decisions.

Swansea's hopes sunk further as Oliver Norwood's direct free-kick rebounded off the bar and landed perfectly for Robinson to strike a powerful half-volley into the roof of the net.

Tough tackling from both teams continued in the second half as both McAtee and Swansea's Ben Cabango were shown yellow cards for dangerous challenges.

Swansea replaced Liam Cullen with Morgan Whittaker while for the hosts, McAtee and the possibly injured Sharp were replaced by Ben Osborn and McBurnie.

Swansea were unlucky not to get a goal back after Oli Cooper's shot was saved by Foderingham after a quick counter-attack.

But Robinson hit the left post after a pass by Norwood and McBurnie made it 3-0 with a simple tap-in from close range with a minute of the 90 remaining.

The win keeps United 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

The managers

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom:

"I thought we were good, we fully committed to it. I know Swansea can dominate games and they were brave early on. We stepped onto them, especially in the second half, and were aggressive with it, which made the game predictable. We try and be prepared for every team, through possession and counter-attack, and today we had to get the message across really quick.

"I saw how upset he (McBurnie) was. He wanted to play even more because Swansea is his former club but I wanted to know if he was fit, so I didn't take the risk. It's a relentless schedule. The three-day matches are not a problem but when it's consecutively week after week it's a problem. Middlesbrough is next and we have got to keep standards and levels high in preparation for the game. We have high expectations. I know they are all big games coming up and our opponents' approach will be different. They will go for the big game. We can't be complacent with other teams. We try to use the experience to our advantage. It's just the focus. We need to make sure we can work on things."

Swansea's Russell Martin:

"It was a tough game for us. The problem is that we have an extremely young squad. We need to keep building and have courage. We need experience. We were the better team in the first 20 minutes, but the dynamic of the game changed and we lacked a bit of courage. There were loads of bodies in the box for the set-piece (for the second goal). That's what happens when you make a mistake.

"We knew Sheffield was one of the most powerful teams in the league and they manage (the game) better than anyone, but we accepted contact into them. It was a tough game for us, because they have experience. We have an important month and we need to showcase what we can do. We need to embrace the challenge and keep improving, but there was stuff out here today that I liked."