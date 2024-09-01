 Skip to content
Sheffield United vs Watford. Sky Bet Championship.

Bramall LaneAttendance26,914.

Sheffield United 1

  • D Bachmann (2nd minute own goal)

Watford 0

    Sheffield United 1-0 Watford: Impressive Blades end Hornets' winning run after Daniel Bachmann own goal

    Report and free match highlights as Sheffield United celebrated a first home win since December; Daniel Bachmann's second-minute own goal was the decider; Watford's perfect record this season, winning all five league and cup games thus far, is ended

    Sunday 1 September 2024 17:29, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford

    A second-minute Daniel Bachmann own goal was enough to give Sheffield United a 1-0 victory over Watford, ending their opponents' 100 per cent record this season.

    It could have been a more comfortable win for Chris Wilder's men, who saw Kieffer Moore miss a first-half penalty.

    Watford went into the game having won all five league and cup games, including Championship victories over Millwall, Stoke and Derby.

    United struck with less than 80 seconds on the clock when Callum O'Hare found his way past a defender on the right side of the area and saw his attempted cut-back go in off keeper Bachmann.

    Daniel Bachmann's own goal gave Sheffield Utd a narrow victory over Watford
    Image: Daniel Bachmann's own goal gave Sheffield United a narrow victory over Watford

    Vakoun Bayo spurned a good chance for the visitors when he chipped the ball wide after being put through on goal.

    An even better chance for the hosts was wasted in the 17th minute when they were awarded a penalty following Yasser Larouci's foul on Oliver Arblaster.

    Moore saw his effort from the spot saved by Bachmann, diving low to his left.

    Loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, making his first league start for United, had an effort blocked inside the area, before Gustavo Hamer then saw his shot from distance saved by Bachmann.

    Kieffer Moore saw his penalty saved
    Image: Kieffer Moore saw his penalty saved

    A double substitution for Watford saw Kwadwo Baah and Daniel Jebbison sent on to replace James Morris and Bayo. It was a debut for Jebbison, who joined the Hornets on loan from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day after leaving Sheffield United earlier this summer.

    Moore found a way through in the area and looked set to score but Bachmann recovered and turned his shot away.

    A foul on Tom Dele-Bashiru in injury-time, which resulted in a yellow card for Hamer, sparked a melee involving a number of players from either side before referee Andrew Kitchen eventually restored order.

