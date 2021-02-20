Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Birmingham: Scott Hogan seals vital win over 10-man Owls

Scott Hogan's second-half goal gave Birmingham a 1-0 away victory against fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, who paid the price for Liam Shaw's red card.

It was an important result for Birmingham who began the day level on points with their opponents.

The home side played for the majority of the second half with 10 men after Shaw was shown a second yellow.

Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson made three changes following the midweek defeat at Stoke.

Image: Birmingham battled to a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday

Liam Palmer, Matt Penney and Josh Windass replaced Osaze Urhoghide, Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes, who all featured among the substitutes. Shaw retained his place despite signing a pre-contract agreement with Celtic.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Mikel San Jose dropped out of the Birmingham line-up with manager Aitor Karanka handing recalls to Ivan Sanchez and Jeremie Bela.

After a quiet start, with neither side carving out a chance inside the opening quarter of an hour, there was a great opportunity for the hosts when Callum Paterson found Tom Lees whose shot from the centre of the area was straight at keeper Neil Etheridge.

Barry Bannan put a header on target, but it lacked the power to trouble Etheridge.

Birmingham should have taken the lead when Bela's free-kick from the right picked out Gary Gardner whose free header went a fraction wide of Keiren Westwood's right-hand post.

The visitors threatened towards the end of half with Liam Palmer forced to make an important block to keep out a header from Ivan Sunjic and then Sam Hutchinson blocked a Hogan effort.

Wednesday were reduced to 10 men five minutes after the restart when Shaw was shown a second yellow card after fouling Maxime Colin.

There was a chance for Birmingham when Sunjic set up Bela who fired in a lot shot which was saved by Westwood at his near post.

The goal came when Hogan got on the end of a low driven ball into the area by Bela to guide the ball past Westwood.

Palmer then came to side his side's rescue, nipping in to turn the ball away as Hogan prepared to pounce following a low cross from Gardner.

Kadeem Harris also produced an important interception as San Jose shaped up to shoot following a ball from Hogan inside the area.

Etheridge had to be alert to tip over an in-swinging corner from Barry Bannan.

The keeper then produced a superb save to keep out a close-range header from substitute Jordan Rhodes as Birmingham climbed out of the relegation zone.

What the managers said...

Sheffield Wednesday's caretaker manager Neil Thompson: "I think in the first half we were a bit lethargic. We didn't get on the ball enough and weren't brave enough to get on it. I think it took the sending off for us to show more urgency with the ball. We created one or two chances. We changed our system two or three times and I thought we put them on the back foot a little bit in the second half.

"This week has been a disappointing week after the 1-0 defeat at Stoke as well but we've still got a lot of games left so we've got to dust ourselves down and go for the next game. I thought we controlled large parts of the first half without being really effective and in the second half we've had a bit of a go, I thought, but it was too little, too late. You've got to show character and you've got have the stomach for the fight."

Birmingham's Aitor Karanka: "The main thing was to win today. With this togetherness, you have to keep the trust in these players because they have more than enough to stay up. Words can't explain how important this game was at the beginning. It was difficult to play because there was a lot of pressure on this game. We managed the game really well, especially when you are playing against 10 men.

"We were controlling the game before the sending off and when they got the sending off, it was easier. The players were really good. They were really consistent and really together. I think it is a good turning point. I think the team is very good. I don't have any doubt that we have more than enough. We were much better than our last four or five opponents, but the difference is that we won today."