Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Birmingham City: Kyogo finally scores in Championship as Blues seal late win

Late goals from Marvin Ducksch and Kyogo Furuhashi halted Birmingham's away-day blues in a 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, who set an unwanted club record.

Ducksch broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute and Furuhashi sealed City's first league win on the road since October with a second goal in stoppage time.

Rock-bottom Wednesday hit a post through Bailey Cadamarteri early in the second half, but their winless league run was extended to 21 matches - the longest in the club's history and also a record in the Championship era.

Wednesday, docked 18 points in total after going into administration and further financial breaches, are still waiting for new owners to be confirmed.

A consortium led by sports analytics businessman James Bord was reportedly chosen as preferred bidder last month, while another interested party, former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, is waiting in the wings.

Meanwhile, the Owls, destined for League One with just one win in the Championship this season, flounder on.

Injuries to Sean Fusire and Yisa Alao before Tuesday night's match took the number of absentees in Henrik Pederson's threadbare squad to 14.

They made an encouraging start without creating any chances before the visitors, and Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle in particular, began to dictate play.

City pair Jay Stansfield and Patrick Roberts had shots blocked and the former forced Wednesday goalkeeper Murphy Cooper into a fine sprawling save after being teed up by Ducksch inside the penalty area.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan went closest for his side with 20-yard drive that fizzed over the crossbar in the 32nd minute, while City forward Lewis Koumas was denied by Yan Valery's last-ditch tackle.

Wednesday went close to taking the lead early in the second period when Cadamarteri's low angled effort hit former Owls goalkeeper James Beadle's left-hand post.

City responded in front of their increasingly frustrated fans through Ducksch, whose shot was held by Cooper, who then denied the German striker and right-back Tomoki Iwata in quick succession.

Blues debutant Jhon Solis blazed over shortly after stepping off the bench and fellow substitute Furuhashi failed to control Stansfield's pass in front of goal.

Wednesday defended valiantly in the final 15 minutes as City chased a late breakthrough and the decisive goal came in the 83rd minute when Ducksch turned home Stansfield's cross at the far post.

Blues added a second in the second minute of time added when Furuhashi pounced on a back pass and slid the ball home after rounding Cooper as Chris Davies' side won on the road for the first time since a 1-0 win at Preston on October 21.

