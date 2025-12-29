Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Blackburn Rovers: Goalless at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday's winless run stretched to 17 Sky Bet Championship games following a battling goalless draw against Blackburn at Hillsborough.

Rock-bottom Wednesday are still awaiting a first home league victory of the season after a miserable 2025 concluded in forgettable fashion.

In a game of limited chances, Blackburn trio Todd Cantwell, Yuki Ohashi and Matty Litherland each threatened a winner, while Barry Bannan and Gabriel Otegbayo went closest for Henrik Pedersen's hosts.

Rovers edge five points clear of the relegation zone courtesy of the stalemate in South Yorkshire.

The Owls, who remain in administration amid ongoing takeover talks after a preferred bidder - reported to be a consortium led by James Bord - was named on Christmas Eve, move on to minus seven.

Depleted Wednesday handed a league debut to 19-year-old defender Cole McGhee as part of two changes from the 2-2 Boxing Day draw with Hull due to the late withdrawal of Liam Cooper.

Blackburn, who handed a first start to midfielder Moussa Baradji in place of the injured Ryoya Morishita following a goalless stalemate at Middlesbrough, made the stronger start.

Rovers captain Cantwell forced Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles to tip wide in the 11th minute before McGhee made a crucial interception to deny Ohashi.

Wednesday skipper Bannan almost gave the hosts a 28th-minute lead but his lofted effort after being released by Charlie McNeill dropped narrowly wide of the right post.

Blackburn led the reverse fixture 1-0 on December 6 when action was abandoned in the 59th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Litherland threatened to give Rovers a similar advantage four minutes into the second half, breaking down the right before his low shot was touched wide by Charles.

Wednesday, who once again had no senior outfield players on their bench, were pinned back for large periods but clear openings remained in short supply.

Japan forward Ohashi - Blackburn's goalscorer in the abandoned game at Ewood Park - wasted a good opportunity by heading wide in the 63rd minute.

Cantwell then saw a deflected effort go wide before later skewing off target when well placed on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Wednesday almost snatched an 86th-minute winner but defender Otegbayo directed his effort wide of the right post after McGhee knocked the ball back across goal following Harry Amass' left-wing cross.

Despite three minutes of added time, that proved to be the final goalmouth action at either end as a low-quality affair ended all square.

