Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Bristol City: Robins ease to comfortable victory

Bristol City continued their fine start to the season with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, who are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

First-half goals from Emil Riis, Anis Mehmeti and an own goal from Harry Amass propelled the Robins up to third in the Sky Bet Championship, while Wednesday remain in 23rd place.

It was a lightning-fast start to the game as the Robins opened the scoring after just six minutes.

Rob Dickie's wayward strike took a wicked deflection off Manchester United loanee Amass, wrong-footing Ethan Horvath in the Wednesday goal.

The home fans were vocal in their protestations at the club's current ownership as chants continued to reverberate around Hillsborough.

Wednesday's mood worsened when City doubled their lead in the 18th minute. A slide rule pass from Mehmeti found Riis, who confidently finished through Horvath's legs.

With 25 minutes played, the home side finally managed to have their first consistent spells of possession in the game.

However, it was Bristol City who dealt the next blow when they netted a third in the 32nd minute.

Scott Twine's lofted cross to the back post fell to Mehmeti, who made no mistake from close range.

Mehmeti almost doubled his tally shortly after, but was thwarted by Horvath's low save.

The Owls then had a great chance to reduce the deficit when Liam Palmer whipped a cross to Ike Ugbo, however, the striker lashed his effort wide of the post.

Wednesday's backline continued to be stretched when Mehmeti again found himself one-on-one, though this time he could only find the side-netting.

The home side looked to take the game to Bristol City after the break as Henrik Pedersen introduced several fresh faces from the bench.

Despite the more positive approach, the next best chance again fell to the visitors when Mehmeti struck the woodwork from the centre of the area.

Substitute Jamal Lowe launched a counter-attack for Wednesday after profiting from a loose City pass; however, he blazed his ensuing effort high into the away end.

On an afternoon where he could have had a hat-trick, Mehmeti again went close when his curling effort flew just wide of the far post.

The Robins, content to run the clock down with five minutes to play, passed the ball around their own half at a leisurely pace - much to the frustration of the Wednesday players and fans alike.

The referee's full-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from those who had remained in Hillsborough until the end.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

"It was a tough game and again we gave ourselves a very difficult beginning with another set-piece goal.

"We come back in the game and have a set-piece after 18 minutes and then have a transition against us.

"It has been a sickness, the second game in a row where we concede a goal from there and we don't slide. We have to do that better, it is not good enough."

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

"We have a really big group of players who can score and they have great quality.

"You can see the connection between the players and how they have the freedom to take responsibility when they are in the opponents' box.

"We were a little bit unlucky with chances like the one that hit the post. This was very professional in the second half, they had nothing, and we were very clear in our set-up."