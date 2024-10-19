Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley: Clarets go top after win at Hillsborough

Burnley climbed to the top of the Championship table after goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill gave them a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Anthony gave the Clarets a 37th-minute lead and Brownhill doubled the advantage five minutes after half-time.

Victory extended Burnley's unbeaten run to seven matches and moved them two points above Sunderland, who play on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made three changes from the 2-1 win away at Coventry before the international break, with Ike Ugbo, Marvin Johnson and Olaf Kobacki joining the starting XI.

Burnley manager Scott Parker also made a trio of switches from the 0-0 draw at home to Preston, with Connor Roberts, Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent coming in.

The home side started brightly as Shea Charles released Pol Valentin down the right but Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford did well to smother man and ball.

At the other end, Wednesday keeper James Beadle was left stranded when Brownhill's effort deflected off Akin Famewo but the ball trickled just wide of the target.

The hosts' biggest chance of the half came from Barry Bannan's free-kick from the left but Ugbo could only divert his diving header over the crossbar.

The Owls went close again when winger Kobacki got a shot away after good feet in the box but Trafford's low save was comfortable.

But Burnley went ahead in the 37th minute. Anthony coolly finished past Beadle after he was the first to react to Yan Valery's mistake at the back.

Wednesday nearly equalised seconds after the break when Valentin got in behind the Clarets defence but no one got on the end of his cross.

And the hosts would live to regret it as the Burnley doubled their advantage when skipper Brownhill tapped in from close range in the 50th minute.

Josh Laurent could have put the game to bed but his header flew wide of the mark after a cross from the left.

The home side used all five substitutes during the course of the second half in an attempt to get back into the game but Burnley were by far the better of the two sides.

Anthony's free-kick was well saved by Beadle and substitute Jeremy Sarmiento had an open goal from the rebound but somehow his header hit a post.

The day was summed up for the Owls in stoppage time when substitute Michael Smith had an open goal but smashed his volley over the bar.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"We created a lot of opportunities against a very well-organised team. We've seen in previous games Burnley don't need many chances to score goals.

"The first goal is a mistake from our side. We know this but I will always support my players and we have to move on quickly.

"Ike (Ugbo) had a big chance with the header. These small moments are the difference at the moment. This is why Burnley are top of the league and we are where we are.

"We sometimes make the wrong decision in the last moments of our attack. In the final third, we've got to find a team-mate and be more clinical in front of goal.

"It's difficult to take today. The performance wasn't bad and when the performance is right it hurts to lose.

"It's been a busy schedule and we may look to change the team. We will go again against Swansea on Tuesday."

Burnley's Scott Parker:

"I'm really pleased overall. This is a difficult place to come and I thought we started the game very well.

"I'm pleased with the general play but taking the three points is massive for us. Going forward we looked a real threat and we had some real opportunities to put the game away.

"We were positionally very good in the final third and we executed our chances well. The players have been working really hard on that.

"We started slowly in the second half but we grew into it and I thought we took control after our second went in. We could have taken a few more of our chances and put the game to bed.

"As a coach I'm really happy with the clean sheet. The defensive side of things isn't as fashionable but we want a foundation to build on and that starts with the back line.

"It's a long, hard season. Being top of the table means nothing to me yet. There's so many more games ahead of us.

"We have so many new players with lots of new identities and talents. We have a brand new team - only eight or nine weeks old and the lads have done incredibly well so far."