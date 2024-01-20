Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Coventry City: Kasey Palmer racism incident mars Sky Blues win at Hillsborough

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday; Kasey Palmer alleges racist abuse at end of game; Ben Sheaf's unlikely double steers Sky Blues to victory and back into top six

Disturbing scenes at the end of Coventry's 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday with Kasey Palmer alleging he had been subjected to racist abuse from one of the home supporters

Skipper Ben Sheaf scored twice as Coventry claimed a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday to strengthen their bid for a play-off place.

But the game was overshadowed by alleged racist abuse aimed in the direction of Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer by one of the home supporters.

Statement from Coventry City Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture directed at our player Kasey Palmer in today's game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. We entirely condemn the abuse and are totally clear that there is no place for this abuse or discrimination in football or in our wider society. Relevant authorities will now be worked with and we expect action to be taken against any supporter identified.

Doug King, Coventry City Owner, said: "We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident. There is no place for this in football or society and support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action."

Robins: No place for racism in society

Coventry boss Mark Robins:

"Part of the game is the supporters having a go at individuals whether it is mangers, coaches or whether it's players or whatever. That's part of it. But when it's racism, it oversteps. Nobody should have to deal with that, nobody on society. There is no place in society for it. I'm hoping they have a clear picture of what has gone on and they deal with it properly, because that is just out of order.

"Kasey has told the referee as soon as the incident has happened, as soon as the incident occurred. Then there is a protocol and you are within the protocol. They've read their statement to us and Kasey has had the opportunity to tell them what happened."

Sheaf double steers Coventry to victory

Owls manager Danny Rohl made four changes to his starting line-up following last week's 4-0 defeat at Southampton, with new signing James Beadle, on loan from Brighton, making his debut in goal.

Coventry, who began the day unbeaten in their last nine games, were unchanged.

Beadle was called into action in the early stages, getting down to his left to save a shot from Callum O'Hare, before Milan van Ewijk sent in a low cross which just evaded Matt Godden.

The visitors took the lead five minutes before the break when Josh Eccles found Sheaf and he slipped the ball past his marker before firing into the roof of the net.

Wednesday's Barry Bannan spotted goalkeeper Brad Collins off his line shortly after the restart but his lobbed effort went over the crossbar.

Liam Palmer also had a shot which was blocked for the hosts.

Sheaf scored his second of the afternoon in the 57th minute. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto saw his shot saved by Beadle and the ball fell to Sheaf who turned it into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Rohl made four changes just after the hour, with Anthony Musaba, Akin Famewo, Ike Ugbo and Bailey Cadamarteri all coming on.

Josh Windass forced a save from Collins at his near post before pulling a goal back.

Marvin Johnson's cross caused problems for the Coventry defence, Musaba's weak header was easily saved and then Windass fired the loose ball into the net.

Substitute Ellis Simms threatened to restore City's two-goal lead with a shot from a tight angle which went beyond the far post.

As Wednesday desperately battled to get back on level terms there was a goalmouth scramble which ended with the visitors managing to get the ball to safety.

Rohl: We have to keep fighting

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"I think the first half was a game between two boxers. We pressed and had some good moments but then sometimes we missed the smart pass into the final third.

"We played against a strong team who are on a good run at the moment. We conceded a second goal that was not necessary.

"I wanted to make a signal, which was why I made four substitutions immediately.

"We came back with a goal and had a good chance for Bailey (Cadamarteri) for an equaliser.

"It is a long, long way until the end of the season. We have to fight until the end."