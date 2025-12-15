 Skip to content

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County; Sky Bet Championship

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County. Sky Bet Championship.

HillsboroughAttendance23,466.

Sheffield Wednesday 0

    Derby County 3

    • P Agyemang (32nd minute, 62nd minute)
    • L Thompson (57th minute)

    Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Derby County: Patrick Agyemang scores twice as visitors return to winning ways

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County at Hillsborough

    Monday 15 December 2025 23:37, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby

    Patrick Agyemang scored twice as Derby returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

    USA striker Agyemang struck in each half, either side of Liam Thompson's effort early in the second period, as Derby halted a three-game winless run to climb up to 12th in the table, four points adrift of the play-offs.

    The beleaguered Owls' wait for a first home league victory of the season continues, while their winless run was extended to 14 matches.

    After being docked 12 points in October for going into administration - with a further six points deducted earlier this month for other financial breaches - Wednesday remain a club in turmoil.

    Their shortcomings on the pitch were all too apparent as their fans wait to learn which of the 12 parties interested in a club takeover has been granted exclusivity by the administrators.

    The first half was devoid of any quality as both sides repeatedly gave away possession, with home and away fans' patience tested.

    That was until the 32nd minute when Derby broke the deadlock with their first real chance of the match.

    Rams midfielder Bobby Clark slipped in Agyemang on the left edge of the box, having pounced on another misplaced Owls pass out of defence, and the latter all too easily bypassed Dominic Iorfa before drilling a low finish into the far corner.

    Derby gained full control before half-time as Ben Brereton Diaz's shot from the edge of the box was well saved by Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles and Clark wasted a chance as he blazed over.

    A tussle between Agyemang and Iorfa early in the second half sparked a brief mass melee, which resulted in bookings for both players, before Derby doubled their lead.

    Craig Forsyth's free-kick fell to Thompson just inside the area and his low finish bounced inside Charles' left-hand post in the 57th minute.

    Derby put the game to bed five minutes later when Agyemang slammed home his second from eight yards following Rhian Brewster's square pass and what little confidence Wednesday had left all but evaporated.

    Agyemang was denied his hat-trick by Charles' excellent low save and Derby substitute Kayden Jackson was also thwarted by the Owls goalkeeper as the visitors looked to increase their lead.

    Play between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby was halted as the two sides clashed.

    The managers

    Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

    "After the second goal you could see on the players, it was difficult for them. It was the belief that was lost.

    "So a difficult evening where we didn't reach the same level as we have done in the last three or four games.

    "We delivered a fantastic, physical game (last week) against a very, very strong running (Watford) team, a dynamic team and today we didn't reach the same physical level.

    "And this is a base to make a top performance in the Championship and today we missed something to be able to do this."

    Derby's John Eustace:

    "The game could have probably been out of sight really, with the amount of chances we had, and if the turnover or final pass or the finish was better.

    "That would have been great, but in the second half I felt we controlled it a lot more.

    "When we did get those opportunities, at least we were finishing the actions and getting corners and shots on target. So to win 3-0 is really pleasing."

