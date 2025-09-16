Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Grimsby: Mariners continue Carabao Cup charge with victory at Hillsborough amid protests

Grimsby reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in almost 25 years after a 1-0 win over a troubled Sheffield Wednesday side full of teenagers.

David Artell's Mariners had famously knocked out Manchester United in the previous round and 6,000 travelling fans at Hillsborough witnessed their team make more history, thanks to a single goal from Jaze Kabia four minutes after the break.

On what promised to be a silent night at Hillsborough with home fans refusing to attend in protest at owner Dejphon Chansiri, Grimsby supporters brought equal energy to that of their players on the pitch, singing and dancing their way through the full 90 minutes while their side charged to victory.

Wednesday started with nine of the fringe players who played against Leeds in the last round, including six teenagers, but they hardly got a sniff of the ball and Charles Vernam and Evan Khouri starred in midfield for the visitors.

Kabia's decisive goal came just moments into the second half as the visitors arrived back onto the pitch desperate to capitalise on the chances they had created in the opening 45 minutes.

A stunning free-kick from Vernam glided across the top of the net, unsuccessful but fruitful in earning his side a corner. The subsequent set-piece, fired in by Reece Staunton, was met Kabia who nodded it into the back of the net with ease.

Grimsby fans were in raptures from the moment the scoreline read 1-0, cheering on their side as they continued to fire chance after chance towards Ethan Horvath between the hosts' sticks.

The Owls' cup exit is yet another blow for the club, with troubles both on and off the pitch bubbling beyond control. Their only wins of the 2025/26 campaign have come in the Carabao Cup, with just local rivals Sheffield United below them in the Championship standings.

But celebrations are in order for Grimsby, who continue their superb cup run along with their fine League Two form after losing only one of their first eight matches.

Artell teases Tottenham clash after Wednesday win

Grimsby boss David Artell:

"I’ve never been to Spurs yet, which would be lovely, but then the footballing gods might give us - I don’t know who’s left in - Millwall, Port Vale, I don’t know. The good thing is that we’re in the hat and we’ll see what happens.

"To get to the last 16 of any competition, regardless of who you face, is a terrific achievement. The fact that it’s not been done for 24 years shows that level of achievement. Both in the league and in this competition, it’s not been easy. We’ve had a League Two team, a Premier League big boy and a Championship team.

"That’s not an easy run. Nobody can say we’ve somehow had the footballing gods in on our draws or something."

Pedersen "disappointed" but proud of youngsters

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen:

"I’m disappointed that we have lost, but behind this loss I’m again really happy for the performance from our young guys.

“In the big picture now I’ve seen three cup games with our young guys and when I look back from when we started the pre-season and to see where all the young guys are today, then I can only be proud of this development.

“Tonight I think we played a very equal game against a really good Grimsby team and our boys showed that they can also, in a game like this, make a really good performance."