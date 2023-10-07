Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield: Darren Moore takes point on return to Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield played out a goalless draw in a Yorkshire derby of few clear-cut chances at Hillsborough.

It was Neil Thompson's first game as caretaker manager of Wednesday after taking temporary charge earlier this week following the sacking of Xisco Munoz, who failed to register a league victory during his short spell as manager.

Thompson handed a recall to Cameron Dawson in goal with Di'Shon Bernard the only summer recruit included.

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore, who was making his first return to Hillsborough since leaving Wednesday in the summer, made three changes to his starting line-up with recalls for Jonathan Hogg, Josh Koroma and Tom Edwards.

Moore received a warm welcome from Wednesday supporters after he guided the Owls to promotion via the play-offs last season.

George Byers had an early effort for the home side, seeing his shot deflected for a corner after receiving the ball from Michael Smith.

Koroma then went close for Huddersfield, with a lobbed effort which went wide.

Smith sent in a looping header after getting on the end of a cross from Byers but Town keeper Lee Nicholls dealt with it comfortably.

There was a delay in play following a clash of heads between Callum Paterson and Michal Helik. After receiving treatment, the pair were able to continue.

Wednesday applied some pressure towards the end of the first half with Will Vaulks having a shot blocked on the edge of the area, but the deadlock remained unbroken.

A Wednesday substitution around the hour-mark saw a change in attack with Lee Gregory replaced by Mallik Wilks. Huddersfield also made a change with Tom Lees coming on for Josh Ruffels.

The Owls had a great chance when Smith headed the ball into the path of Paterson whose first-time shot flashed wide of Nicholls' left-hand post.

Another change for Wednesday saw Paterson taken off with John Buckley coming on to take his place.

Huddersfield's Sorba Thomas tried an effort from distance in the latter stages of the game but his shot rolled wide of the target.

A further substitution for the home side was required after Reece James appeared to suffer a knock and was replaced by Pol Valentin.

Despite the changes though, both teams had to settle for a point with neither side seriously threatening to force a breakthrough as the match petered out.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's:

To follow...

Huddersfield's Darren Moore:

To follow...