Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Hull City: Tyler Morton red card opens path to Owls for victory

Sheffield Wednesday moved to within three points of safety after a 3-1 victory over 10-player Hull City.

Tyler Morton's controversial first-half red card proved a damaging setback for Hull, and Wednesday capitalised after the break thanks to brilliant strikes from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marvin Johnson powers an effort at the near post to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 lead over Hull

It means Danny Rohl's side, who were 12 points adrift at the start of December, are now within touching distance of escaping the relegation zone.

Hull City, despite a consolation penalty scored by Scott Twine, end a fairly miserable festive run that has seen them lose three out of four and drop out of the top six.

Three brilliant strikes seal Wednesday win

There is no doubt about what the talking point of the first half was. On 35 minutes Morton went into a challenge with Gassama, with his sliding tackle deemed dangerous play by referee Darren Bond, who went into his pocket to show the Hull midfielder the red card.

Wednesday capitalised on their advantage early in the second half. Substitute Ashley Fletcher wanted a penalty after getting into the box and being bundled over by fellow sub Cyrus Christie. But in the ensuing confusion Johnson thundered a ferocious strike inside the near post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Djeidi Gassama's sumptuous strike from the edge of the area doubles Sheffield Wednesday's lead in their Championship clash with Hull City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Windass adds his name to the scoresheet as his low drive makes it 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday over Hull

And six minutes later there was a second. It was equally brilliant from Gassama, who cut inside from the left and bent one in past Matt Ingram. Once again the Hull goalkeeper was left entirely helpless.

They were at it again on 72 minutes as Windass volleyed low and hard from the edge of the box to make it three. But the travelling Hull support did have something to cheer shortly after, as Michael Ihiekwe handled in the box, allowing Twine to drill in a consolation from 12 yards.

Analysis: Should Morton have seen red?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull City loanee Tyler Morton is sent off for a challenge on Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama, but was the red card deserved?

Don Goodman on Sky Sports Football:

"It was a strong yellow card for me. Not a red."

Gareth Ainsworth on Sky Sports Football:

"We have the benefit of slow motion, but it did look harsh. It looks a tiny bit out of control, and I can see both sides."

Jobi McAnuff on Sky Sports Football:

"His trailing foot is not off the ground. Darren Bond [the referee] does well to take his time. I've got no problem with that. He was just trying to process what he's seen in real time."

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"It was a massive performance after this tough time with so many games. From the start both teams wanted to play football, but then for us it was for sure an advantage [the red card].

"But sometimes it's not easy to play against 10 men. We scored fantastic goals today and we are very happy to come through this. It's a good start to the new year."

Hull's Liam Rosenior:

"It's harsh. The referee has a difficult job. We're disappointed because Tyler has been absolutely tremendous for us this season.

"To lose him for this game and for us to play with 10 men in a fourth game in nine days is a big ask. For him to miss the games that red card brings is a tad harsh.

"I'll speak to Darren [Bond, the referee] and get his opinion on it. Refereeing these games in a full-blooded Championship derby is difficult. I'm not going to go overboard and say the wrong thing or be disrespectful.

"But from our point of view we're disappointed today. We wanted to showcase ourselves and win the game with 11 on the pitch. Unfortunately that couldn't happen today."