Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Hull City: Charlie Hughes scores last-gasp Tigers winner

Charlie Hughes scored the only goal deep into stoppage time to give Hull City a 1-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday and ease their relegation fears.

The result leaves the Tigers three points above the drop zone with six matches remaining, while Wednesday are without a home victory since New Year's Day,

Hull had more of the possession early on and the first chance of note came when John Egan had a shot blocked and Sean McLoughlin, following up, screwed his effort wide.

Kyle Joseph then found some space on the left-hand side of Wednesday's penalty area but his shot took a deflection wide.

Wednesday's first real chance of the game came shortly before the half-hour mark when Pol Valentin's cross was met by Josh Windass, who headed wide.

After some good build-up play from Joao Pedro, Joseph fired in a shot which was well saved by home goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who was making only his second league appearance.

Keeper Ivor Pandur came to Hull's rescue three minutes after the break, saving a close-range effort from Windass, who had connected with a low cross from Marvin Johnson.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made a double substitution just after the hour-mark, with Callum Paterson and Stuart Armstrong sent on in place of Michael Smith and Svante Ingelsson.

After Pedro had a shot charged down, Hull boss Ruben Selles also made a double switch, taking off Joe Gelhardt and Joseph and replacing them with Steven Alzate and Mason Burstow.

Windass then fired in a free-kick which was deflected over the defensive wall as Wednesday continued to search for an opener.

That proved to be the final contribution made by Windass as he was replaced by Anthony Musaba shortly afterwards. Akin Famewo was also withdrawn with Dominic Iorfa taking his place.

A further double substitution was made by Hull with less than 10 minutes remaining when Kasey Palmer and Lincoln Henrique took over from Gustavo Puerta and Abu Kamara.

In the closing stages, Pedro stooped to meet a cross from Lewie Coyle, heading the ball wide.

Shea Charles found himself through on goal soon after but, under pressure from the chasing Coyle, he saw his low shot comfortably saved by Pandur.

With a goalless draw on the cards, however, Hughes scored a dramatic winner four minutes into stoppage time, meeting Henrique's free-kick with a powerful header which went in off a post.

Iorfa had a chance at the other end shortly before the final whistle was blown with a header which was again saved by Pandur.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

To follow...

Hull's Ruben Selles:

To follow...