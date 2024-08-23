Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Dan James scores as Daniel Farke's Whites pick up first league win of 2024/25 season

Leeds picked up their first Championship win of the season at the third time of asking as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Daniel Farke's side - beaten by Southampton in May's play-off final - were held to a 3-3 draw by newly promoted Portsmouth on the opening day and continued their unspectacular start with a stalemate at West Brom.

They came out unscathed from spells of early pressure at Hillsborough to take an iron grip of the game - and established the lead 24 minutes in, when Brenden Aaronson curled home after an exquisite team move.

Within two minutes of the restart, they had another. Mateo Joseph's pass from inside his own half cut the Owls' defence to shreds and Dan James raced through on goal before doubling the lead with a cool chip.

A pocket of Wednesday fans thought they had pulled one back when Di'Shon Bernard met a monster throw into the box, though he could only send a header inches wide after connecting with the back of his head.

Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle denied James and Joseph as Leeds looked to add the gloss, which they were unable to find.

Leeds climb to fourth in the embryonic league table, while Wednesday drop to 13th after a second straight defeat without scoring.

Player of the match - Mateo Joseph

Leeds' Mateo Joseph speaking on Sky Sports Football:

"Really happy for the team. Good win away. Really happy as we worked hard and well. Was a really good result. We always prepare the games, the pressing and everything. We did it all right and listened to the coach.

"Happy with my performance but not too happy I didn't score. I will keep training."

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe speaking on Sky Sports Football:

"He was all over the Hillsborough pitch. He's a young man and there's a lot expected of him. He had a tough game against West Brom, but he has responded brilliantly here.

"He didn't score himself, but he affected the game massively with his run off the ball for the first goal and then he hit one of the passes of the season to play in Dan James for the second. He did everything Daniel Farke wanted from him."

Rohl: We needed to do the basics right

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"We played against a strong side. They showed all their quality. We knew this and we wanted to try, the second goal was too easy.

"We were very open, and it was hard. The first conceded goal, they played well but even then we were open/ To take something, you need to do all the basics right.

"It's about staying compact and not opening the passing line. We have to cover deep and close passing lines. They have quality and then they score.

"It was difficult to press them, Gnonto played unbelievable. It was too easy; it is difficult to take something from such a game."

Farke: It was the perfect away performance - but we desperately need additions

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"We controlled the game and had many good moments. First goal, really good counter-attack and it was pretty much a perfect away performance.

"I liked how we always overplayed the pressing. You always have to be switched on, they were physical until the end. They had one or two dangerous situations. To be good in counter pressing was good. It was a balanced performance.

"We've lost quality, but the young lads stepped up. I don't like them to press too much. Overall, it was a really good performance but there is more to come!

"We won 90 points so it's not like I'm over the moon. To repeat this at Championship level is not easy. We desperately need additions, but we have to keep going. Yes, definitely [will add to the squad]."