Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds (3-0 pens): Owls cause major upset in Yorkshire derby as fans boycott fixture in Dejphon Chansiri protest

Sheffield Wednesday caused a major upset as they beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds United 3-0 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on a night where protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri dominated the headlines.

Only 7,801 were at Hillsborough to see the shock win after the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust urged fans to avoid the fixture and suggested they donate the money to Sheffield Children's Hospital in protest of Chansiri following a summer of turmoil.

After battling through unpaid wages, a mass exodus of players, Danny Rohl's departure, transfer embargoes and a partial stadium closure, a spirited performance for the Owls in the Yorkshire derby, despite having just 20 per cent possession for much of the fixture, offered a rare glimmer of positivity for a club in crisis.

Jamal Lowe was one of two players above the age of 30 named in the starting line-up and the Jamaica international played a major role in the opener, as his ball across the face of goal squirmed through the arms of goalkeeper Karl Darlow before he bundled it into the back of his own net.

Leeds dominated the fixture, unleashing a total of 25 shots on the evening, and eventually found their equaliser through Jayden Bogle off the bench.

New signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first appearance for the club and had three separate chances to win the game from point-blank range for Daniel Farke's side, who would go on to miss all three of their spot kicks in the shoot-out, including a miss from Calvert-Lewin, before bowing out of the competition in the second round.

Why did Sheffield Wednesday fans boycott the fixture?

With no current developments regarding a potential sale of the club from Chansiri, the protest was organised in an attempt to "starve" the owner of cash to accelerate a takeover.

The EFL released a statement on August 6 regarding their position on the situation, asking Chansiri to either fund the club or sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value.

"We are trying to starve the owner of any ready cash, we asked for a boycott of the game," said Ian Bennett, chair of Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust, to Sky Sports.

"We would like him to sell up and go. In the first few years, he funded the club, but since then, it's been terrible.

"He is terrible with the supporters; there is no rapport and he doesn't contact us. We would like him to get a decent price for the club and move on.

"Let someone who can take the club forward take over. We are working behind the scenes [EFL and regulator]."

Powell: Wednesday is a sorry state of affairs with no endgame

Former Sheffield Wednesday assistant coach Chris Powell, who left the club following Rohl's departure by mutual consent in August, said the club is in a "sorry state" currently but admires the players, staff and supporters for carrying on, despite an end not currently being in sight.

Rohl had missed the first two weeks of pre-season training following a rift with Chansiri amid the ongoing financial problems at the club.

"Very much so [want to be there] but decisions were made in the summer and I find myself sitting here," Powell said on Sky Sports.

"It's a sorry state of affairs at Wednesday. The sad thing for me is that there is no endgame, there is no talk of a takeover.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Hendrik Pedersen speaking to Sky Sports: “Proud, really proud. How they worked together today, it was a difficult game. How they stayed together, I am just proud.”

"The club finds itself in this position now. It's the not knowing for players, supporters and staff. The lack of communication hurts everyone.

"We will see fans boycotting but they don't know where that will lead to.

"The admiration for the players and staff to carry on playing through this is remarkable."