Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Millwall: Joe Edwards sees Lions side romp to victory in first game in charge

Joe Edwards enjoyed an impressive start to life as Millwall manager as his side hammered Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Hillsborough.

Goals from Murray Wallace, George Saville, Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy gave the Lions a convincing victory in Edwards' first game at the club, while Wednesday's miserable Championship campaign continues.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl made two changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Bristol City last weekend, with Marvin Johnson and Ashley Fletcher coming in.

Edwards made just one switch from the side that lost at home to Southampton, with Ryan Longman joining the starting XI.

Wednesday's best chance of the first half came when skipper Barry Bannan played in Anthony Musaba but he lost his composure and blazed well over the bar.

Millwall took the lead after 31 minutes. George Honeyman whipped in a corner from the left and Wednesday were nowhere to be seen, leaving Wallace completely unmarked for the defender to place a bullet header into the net.

Saville then doubled the advantage three minutes before the interval with a terrific effort from range. Cameron Dawson was at full stretch but the ball curled beautifully away from the Wednesday keeper.

Wednesday made a trio of changes after the break, with Jeff Hendrick and Josh Windass brought on and Bailey Cadamarteri making his first league appearance for the club to try and get the Owls back in the game, but the away side's dominance continued.

Millwall added their third in the 52nd minute when Dawson spilled a cross and Harding was there to tap in from close range.

Owls fans were further frustrated when Windass had a penalty claim dismissed for an apparent handball in the Millwall penalty area.

Cadamarteri and Callum Paterson both had chances to get one back for Wednesday but Bartosz Bialkowski was there to save on both occasions.

Norton-Cuffy added further shine to the scoreline in the 72nd minute, driving in from the right and finishing calmly into the bottom corner. The home fans headed for the exits while the Millwall supporters were bouncing.

Victory sees Millwall move up the table to 15th but Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the table, Rohl with four losses out of his first five games at the club.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"I'm disappointed about the game, it was not our best performance. The first minutes were good. We had a big chance to score and we didn't, and in the next action we conceded. That's football. We have been unlucky but today we weren't unlucky, it just wasn't good enough. We deserved the defeat. We tried to come back in the game by changing the shape and players at half-time but we weren't able to show the intensity we need for 90 minutes.

"It is my job to find solutions so we can score the goals. It's not easy to create confidence when we're not scoring. We win together and we lose together. We have to train hard like the last few weeks and show a reaction. I understand the fans' frustrations, they come here and expect to win. We will work over the international break. If we're at 100 per cent, I am convinced we can stay in this league. If we're any less then we'll have some problems."

Millwall's Joe Edwards:

"The scoreline is really impressive but the performance is the best thing. Coming to a place like Hillsborough, the atmosphere wasn't surprising. In the first 15 minutes they were on top but we did everything we needed to do to ride it out and fight. We began to grow in the game and we know the first goal can be decisive. In terms of philosophy, there's only so much we can do in three training sessions but we can continue to build on our existing strengths.

"It's fantastic to get off the mark with a 4-0 win and a comfortable performance. I've thoroughly enjoyed my first week at the club. The club has gone a few games without a win so it was important for me to start well. We were well-organised defensively and, with the ball, we posed a real threat. We played some good football.

"Today I didn't learn much I didn't already know. The leadership and organisation didn't surprise me, I know they've got that. I have a lot of belief in the players and I have no doubt they're capable. I'm really pleased for them and the staff. It took a bit of everything in the performance to achieve the win. We showed grit and quality with clinical execution around the goal. We've come here today and done well in the key moments at the right time. I can put the work in but, at the end of the day, it's down to the quality of the players. I won't get carried away because I know how cruel the game can be."