Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Norwich City: Canaries end losing run with draw at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich battled to a 1-1 draw in a lively game which saw plenty of second-half goalmouth action but did little to improve the struggling sides' fortunes.

After Barry Bannan found the net with a fine individual goal early on, Norwich rallied after the break, with substitute Mathias Kvistgaarden equalising to end the Canaries' six-match losing run.

Norwich boss Liam Manning, who admitted he was "hurting" and apologised to fans after his side's 2-0 defeat at home to Hull at the weekend, must have feared the worst after conceding in the opening minutes.

The Owls had survived a scare in the first 60 seconds when Josh Sargent fired wide after being put through on goal by Jovon Makama.

Bannan struck in the fourth minute with a superb effort on the run from around 30 yards, the ball arrowing into the top left-hand corner of Vladan Kovacevic's net.

Bannan threatened again with another shot from distance shortly afterwards, but this time the goalkeeper was equal to it, getting down to his right to beat the ball away.

There were chances at either end in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson advanced into the area after being sent clear by Ike Ugbo but Kovacevic was alert to the danger and got down smartly to make an important save.

At the other end, Oscar Schwartau dragged his shot wide from the left-hand side of the area.

Jamal Lowe spurned a great opportunity for the hosts, firing wide at the far post.

Moments later, the Sheffield Wednesday defence was caught out by an incisive pass through the middle from Kenny McLean to Sargent and he slipped the ball to Kvistgaarden who slotted into the unguarded net for a 61st-minute equaliser.

It proved to be an action-packed second half with chances at either end in the final half an hour.

Jeffrey Schlupp fired wide for Norwich while Ingelsson and Sean Fusire both threatened for the home side. The former shot wide from just inside the Norwich half after Kovacevic's mis-placed clearance from outside his area left his net exposed, while Fusire's low shot was well saved by the keeper.

Kovacevic again came to his side's rescue in the closing stages with a fine reflex save to keep out Bailey Cadamarteri's thumping shot from inside the area.

Norwich went close to snatching a winner in time added on when Kvistgaarden's downward header forced a fine save from Ethan Horvath down to his right.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

"First, I feel very, very proud for the performance tonight. I feel very proud for the big picture with legends here, with nearly a full stadium, with a group of players who do everything they can to win a football game.

"We're always looking behind the result to see what we can learn from this game.

"I think today the players played with courage, with confidence, with power from the first moment.

"After the first chance we got against us, we were very strong and had a fantastic goal from Bannan. How we play on the ball in the first half is maybe the best we have done in the season, or one of the best we have done in the season.

"We were very, very strong in the transition and we had five big, big chances and it should be enough. I think it's very positive that it's higher than expected, so a lot of steps in the right direction."

Norwich's Liam Manning:

"We should have gone one-up. It was a great opportunity for 'Sarge' and a fantastic finish from Barry Bannan, to be fair.

"We didn't play with enough aggression and intent, which we spoke about at half-time. And then I thought we came out second half and showed a response.

"We showed some fight, we showed some purpose, we played forward, ran forward, created some really good opportunities, albeit we conceded a couple of decent ones as well.

"For me, we deserved a point. I think the fact we came out second half and showed a response is exactly what we needed to do."