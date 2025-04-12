Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Oxford United: Sam Long scores winner for U's

Oxford took a big step towards Championship safety as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0, with protests against Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri continuing at Hillsborough.

A number of Wednesday fans turned their back on the pitch and chanted for Chansiri to sell in the 10th minute in protest at his running of the club.

Sam Long's 79th-minute header was enough to secure the win and take Oxford six points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

The first shot at goal came from the visitors, with former Owls midfielder Will Vaulks hitting the target but goalkeeper Pierce Charles made a good stop.

At the other end, Djeidi Gassama ran at the Oxford defence and struck a low driven shot at goal but Jamie Cumming got down well to save.

Oxford went close to an opener when skipper Cameron Brannagan fired just wide of Charles' right-hand upright.

Anthony Musaba had Wednesday's best chance of the half when he met Yan Valery's cross at the back post but his volley went over the bar.

Musaba went close again when he skipped past several attempted challenges before pulling the trigger from 20 yards but the ball curled wide of the far post.

Oxford had a sight of goal after a neat move as Long made the run and found space on the right but his cutback was struck way over by Tom Bradshaw.

Charles was in action again, saving Tyler Goodrham's powerful strike from the edge of the box, before Brannagan hit the rebound over the bar in the last chance of the half.

Substitute Svante Ingelsson found himself in space in the U's penalty area but he blazed his effort wildly over the bar.

Oxford dominated the rest of the second half with plenty of possession in the final third.

Ben Nelson got on the end of a cross from the right and Charles made a superb save at full stretch.

The visitors got the goal their pressure deserved when Vaulks' long throw was flicked on at the near post and defender Long was there to nod in.

