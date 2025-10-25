Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Oxford United: U's quell day of celebration at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Oxford did little to spoil the atmosphere at Hillsborough despite the home side slipping further adrift at the foot of the table after receiving a 12-point deduction as a result of going into administration this week.

Goals from Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan gave Oxford a two-goal lead at the break before Sean Fusire pulled one back for Wednesday early in the second half.

The game was played amid a backdrop of renewed optimism among the home supporters following the news that the appointment of administrators had seen controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri relinquish control of the club.

The crowd figure in excess of 27,000 was in stark contrast to Wednesday's midweek game at home to Middlesbrough, which many fans had stayed away from.

Buoyed by the vociferous support, Wednesday made a bright start without testing Jamie Cumming in the Oxford goal in the early stages of the game.

Oxford's first attack of note saw Filip Krastev fire in a low shot on the run which was beaten away by home keeper Joe Lumley.

Lankshear struck the first blow in the 12th minute when he got on the end of Brannagan's ball into the area, stooping to head in at the far post.

Bailey Cadamarteri twice threatened to equalise in the space of a few minutes, first putting a shot on the turn wide and then seeing his effort saved by Cumming after receiving a good ball from Barry Bannan.

Krastev had a great chance to score when he found himself one-on-one with Lumley after a mistake from Dominic Iorfa, but his failure to shoot early allowed the defender to recover and get in a vital challenge.

Soon afterwards, in the 36th minute, Brannagan put the visitors further ahead, beating Lumley with a thumping free-kick from distance.

Fusire gave Wednesday hope with a goal in the 53rd minute, seizing on a loose ball before beating Cumming with a firm drive.

There was frustration for the hosts when Cadamarteri just failed to get a touch to Svante Ingelsson's low cross.

Another good chance was spurned when Yan Valery stabbed the ball straight at Cumming from close range.

With skipper Bannan often at the centre of Wednesday's attacks, it seemed only a matter of time until the home side levelled.

Harry Amass could have done better in the closing stages when his header from a good position was easily saved by Cumming and then Jamal Lowe volleyed straight at the keeper from around eight yards out.

Substitutes Przemyslaw Placheta and Mark Harris both had opportunities to kill the game off in rare second-half attacks from Oxford.

The battling performance drew applause from the home supporters at the final whistle.

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

"Before the football side, I'll start to say thanks to all the fans. What a welcome we got and what a support we got today. And in this case, it was a fantastic day today.

"Today it was a clean atmosphere, it was a fun atmosphere, positive atmosphere. It was a hope atmosphere. It was fantastic support to the boys on the pitch.

"I think everyone knows it's a difficult situation. We need a top, top support and today it was a really, really good beginning.

"We struggled a little bit in our build-up in the first half to find the right position, the right movement, the right solution to come out of the pressing from them. And then we conceded two goals again in the first half.

"I have to say the boys played a really, really strong second half from a tactical perspective and from a mentality perspective.

"I'm generally proud of the players, the staff, the coaches, how much everyone is working. After a week like this, I think the picture is clear. We can compete with everyone.

"I'm 100 per cent convinced that there'll be a bright future for Sheffield Wednesday."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"Really pleased. I think it was sort of two schools of thought when we heard the news yesterday, playing Sheffield Wednesday with a full Hillsborough and a full crowd. As we all know, I think that for football, that's great news.

"No-one wants to come here and play in front of, you know, a few fans. I think it's great that they got behind it. But we also knew that might make our task a little bit harder because it's not an easy place.

"I don't care where they are in the league or what points they're on. It's not an easy task. We knew it would give them a lift. So I thought first half we managed that really well.

"In truth, we should have had a few more goals really. You know, there's a blatant penalty, possibly a second one. We haven't had a penalty now for about 18 months. It's quite bizarre, really.

"I thought we were really good out of possession. I think that's been a big thing recently.

"It's six points out of nine. I think certainly our points look a little bit more like they should because we've actually performed a lot better than our position in the table suggests. We've got two home games now coming up where we've got to try and build on that."