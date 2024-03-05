Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Djeidi Gassama steers Owls to narrow win

Sheffield Wednesday's survival bid gathered further momentum as Djeidi Gassama's second-half strike clinched a 1-0 home win over Plymouth.

Gassama steered home the only goal in the 60th minute to secure the Owls a fifth win in their last six league matches and they remain in the bottom three only on goal difference.

Danny Rohl's in-form side launched a concerted effort to rescue their season last month and they climbed to within two points of Plymouth, who stay 16th despite slipping to a fifth defeat in their last seven.

Morgan Whittaker rifled an early chance for Plymouth over the crossbar, but Wednesday were soon into their stride and Conor Hazard knew little about Ike Ugbo's close-range effort, which the visiting goalkeeper saved with his chest.

The Owls thought they had taken a 20th-minute lead, but on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda was ruled offside when he turned home Pol Valentin's cross at the end of a free-flowing move.

Mickel Miller's angled shot forced Owls goalkeeper James Beadle into his first save, but the home side went on to dominate the first half, albeit without a cutting edge.

Valentin, twice, and Poveda both had shots blocked as confident Wednesday played with purpose and cohesion, but the breakthrough goal their play deserved eluded them.

Barry Bannan's withdrawal during the interval was a major blow. The little playmaker took a bang to the head at the end of the first period and was replaced by Momo Diaby.

But Wednesday remained on the front foot and took a deserved lead in the 60th minute.

Ugbo wriggled to the by-line and cut the ball back for Gassama, whose first time shot found the bottom corner despite Hazard getting his palm to it.

Whittaker's 20-yard drive was comfortably saved by Beadle and at the other end Gassama lashed another fierce effort wide before Plymouth roused themselves and pushed for an equaliser.

Jordan Houghton and Whittaker both had shots from inside the area blocked during a frantic scramble.

Argyle substitute Mustapha Bundu fired wide from inside the area and two more efforts struck defenders in a crowded box as the Owls dug deep and held on for a deserved three points.

