Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End: Michael Smith earns point for Owls

Michael Smith grabbed a second-half equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Preston at Hillsborough.

Either side could have snatched victory but it ended in stalemate as North End's search for a first away win of the season in the Championship continues.

Owls boss Danny Rohl made four changes to the side that won 2-1 at Derby, with Di'Shon Bernard, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo coming into the starting XI.

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom brought in Freddie Woodman, Brad Potts and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

The visitors dominated proceedings early on. Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood all saw efforts stopped by goalkeeper James Beadle.

But Preston made their pressure count in the 14th minute when striker Emil Riis tapped in Frokjaer-Jensen's low ball across the box.

Riis should have got his second moments later but Beadle made a point-blank save with his feet.

Windass had Wednesday's first real sight of goal as his effort from distance was tipped wide by Woodman. Smith failed to convert from the resulting corner.

Djeidi Gassama flashed a shot just wide of the post in the last chance before the break and the Owls made a trio of changes at half-time, with Anthony Musaba, Pol Valentin and Svante Ingelsson coming on.

The Lilywhites had a huge chance to double their advantage when Potts found himself in acres of space in the penalty area but somehow spooned his chance wide.

Preston could have lived to regret that miss as they conceded a penalty shortly afterwards. Kesler-Hayden brought down Valentin in the box but Woodman got down to his right to save Windass' spot-kick and neither he nor Smith could slot away the rebound.

Riis had another chance to double his tally but could only drag his shot wide of the target and the hosts grabbed their equaliser in the 76th minute.

Musaba squared across the box and Smith's effort squirmed past the unfortunate Woodman.

Preston captain Ali McCann sent a brilliant low cross into the Wednesday area but none of his team-mates were there to finish.

It was an end-to-end finish to the game but neither side could find a winner.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"The performance in the first half was not good enough. The first 15 minutes showed a lot and we deserved to be losing.

"I am really disappointed and I take this as a loss. This is not the type of performance I want to see from my team.

"In the second half we were slightly better. Yes, we missed a penalty, but these things happen. It's what happened before and after that which bothers me more.

"I have given some players the opportunity to play today but we were not at the level we need to be at. Preston probably should have got more from the game.

"We've come back against Cardiff, Derby and again today. It shows we have a good mentality but we have to improve on this. If we can go ahead the opposition has to come at us and we can control the game.

"It's a tough division and you can see in the table how close it is. We are unbeaten in the last four but we have to show ambition to push ourselves."

Preston's assistant manager Stuart McCall:

"It's mixed emotions for us today. We've played in difficult conditions away from home but we're disappointed not to have taken three points to be honest.

"Usually you'd be happy with a point at a place like this but we can't help but feel we've dropped two points today.

"We started really quickly and scored a great early goal. We would have liked to have scored a few more in that period of pressure but Wednesday's keeper (James Beadle) has pulled off a string of good saves.

"We knew the home side would have spells; they're in good form at the moment. We dealt with it for the most part and Freddie (Woodman) pulled off a great save from the penalty.

"We were moving the ball well and overall we kept them relatively quiet. It was another strong away defensive performance but it was just a soft goal to concede."