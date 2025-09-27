Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 QPR: Nicolas Madsen secures point for Rangers at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday earned their first home point of the season as they recorded a 1-1 Championship draw with QPR at Hillsborough.

Dominic Iorfa's header put the Owls in front in the first half but Nicolas Madsen's penalty cancelled it out early in the second.

Both Henrik Pedersen and Julien Stephan named an unchanged XI from their respective victories in the English second tier last weekend.

Thousands of Wednesday fans held black and gold scarves aloft on the 10th minute in protest of owner Dejphon Chansiri, symbolising his 10 years in charge of the club.

Image: Richard Kone (centre) of Queens Park Rangers shoots under pressure from Ernie Weaver and Dominic Iorfa

The visitors had the first chance of the afternoon with Rumarn Burrell heading at goal but goalkeeper Ethan Horvath got down well to keep him out.

At the other end, Bailey Cadamarteri had a strike towards goal but his effort trickled comfortably wide.

Captain Barry Bannan sent in a dangerous free-kick and the ball sailed just wide after getting a touch from a QPR head.

Richard Kone had a sight of goal from the edge of the Wednesday penalty area but Horvath was not majorly troubled by the effort.

The Owls broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. Bannan whipped in a brilliant free-kick deep from the left and goalkeeper Paul Nardi could not get a hand on it, which left defender Iorfa to nod into an empty net.

The hosts dominated the rest of the half; first on-loan defender Harry Amass had a go at goal but Nardi was equal to the effort.

Cadamarteri then headed the ball over the crossbar after some good work down the left by Svante Ingelsson.

Liam Palmer cut in from the right-hand side and Nardi produced a great save to push his effort over, while Cadamarteri headed over from the resulting corner in the last chance before the break.

QPR made the perfect start to the second half as they equalised after 48 minutes.

Cadamarteri was penalised for a handball in the box from a Rangers corner and Madsen made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Substitute Karamoko Dembele whistled in a powerful strike from range but his effort went just wide of the target as the Rs ramped up the pressure.

Wednesday could have retaken the lead when Bannan cleverly drilled in a low free-kick but Palmer could not make any contact in front of goal.

Neither side could claim a winner in the last few moments of the game and the spoils were shared.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

"My players gave all that they could today. We've had a difficult beginning to the season in our home games but I think we played really well.

"We have to make Hillsborough difficult and I think we did today. We had a really strong first half especially. We were defensively solid and we showed a lot on the ball going forward.

"The first 20 minutes of the second half were difficult for us but after that we came back strongly and finished the game well.

"We must remember QPR have won their last three games. They have a very strong team and we knew a difficult period would come but we showed again today we can really compete.

"Today was a good step forward. The boys are investing a lot with the focus on the team and not for themselves. They are giving their all and pushing themselves to the limit.

"All my players want to make a difference and help their team-mates. Even in the younger boys, I see a lot of leaders in this team.

"We have to be happy as this was our first point and best home performance this season and it's a good basis to build on.

"My young players have a big hunger to learn and improve and do everything they can whilst they play for Sheffield Wednesday.

"There is of course a lot of outside noise and it's difficult but the boys are so strong and they handled things really well on the pitch today."

QPR's Julien Stephan:

"Our intensity, quality and end product was not good enough in the first half. I wasn't surprised at how well Wednesday played. We had a plan and we didn't respect it and that's why we had to change some things for the second half.

"It was completely different at the start of second half. We scored an early goal and had 20 minutes where we had plenty of chances to score but it wasn't to be.

"At the end of the game we just had to survive. They were trying more long balls and putting set-pieces into the box and it's good to see we can compete with these things.

"In the end it's a point we have to be happy with. I have to give credit to Sheffield Wednesday; they worked hard and were very good in the first half.

"This is a difficult league and we know how quickly momentum can change. When your intensity drops and you're the away team, the atmosphere can change and the opposition can take advantage and score.

"We try not to think about what's happening with the Sheffield Wednesday protest. It's important to just try and stay focused on what we're doing.

"Maybe we lose this game four or five weeks ago. I think this shows my team is making good progress. We have got 10 points in four games which is a good return."