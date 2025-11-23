Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Sheffield United: Tyrese Campbell and Tom Cannon earn comfortable victory in Steel City derby

Tyrese Campbell scored twice and Tom Cannon added a late third to earn Sheffield United a comfortable victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby.

The 134th competitive meeting between two of football's oldest rivals was settled by Campbell's early strikes in both halves before Cannon struck in added time to move United just one point from safety with Wednesday marooned at the bottom of the Championship.

Campbell slotted in the opener after just 11 minutes and netted again shortly after the break before Cannon added the gloss late on with a deflected effort to extend United's unbeaten run against Wednesday to seven matches.

Wednesday have won one of their 16 Championship games this season and look destined for League One, sitting 17 points adrift at the bottom.

How the Blades eased past Wednesday

The Blades took charge of the first half when Jairo Riedewald tackled Yan Valery deep inside the Wednesday half allowing Callum O'Hare to cleverly lay the ball off in the area for Campbell to slot home.

The hosts were rocked and centre-back Dominic Iorfa, who went off injured during the opening period, invertedly played in Danny Ings only to be denied by goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Sheffield United then had two decisions go against them in a matter of minutes. First, Japhet Tanganga was pulled down by Liam Palmer as a corner was delivered, but the incident went unpunished by referee David Webb, who stopped play and spoke to both captains. Seconds later, a tight offside call ruled out Ings's tap-in.

Campbell lashed a shot into the side-netting straight after the break, but he made no mistake in the 48th minute, firing across Horvath to add United's second.

Wednesday had plenty of territory as they searched for a way back yet never looked like scoring. Instead, substitute Patrick Bamford and then Cannon were both denied with big chances, but the latter did find the net as his shot from outside the box deflected in.

'A lot of work still to be done'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told Sky Sports:

"We got the result that we want. A lot of work still to be done, we're not in the place that we want to be. We're showing signs of getting there. Another clean sheet which is great for us.

"We were clinical, possibly could've been more clinical in our play, especially in the final third. It was always going to be one of those games where it was chaotic at times and we had to smooth it out.

"The goals were pleasing and the attitude of the group is something to work with. We have quality and quality coming back.

"It's been a good day, but I've said to Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer after the game that they have been a credit to their football club.

"I've been in that situation, in administration. How they rallied everybody...those two have been the heartbeat in a difficult situation. They are an honest group and we had to be honest with our performance."

Pedersen: We lost to the better team

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen:

"We are all disappointed. It was not the performance we hoped for today. We got a good beginning and then we conceded a transition goal. Afterwards, we struggled a little bit with the belief, with the trust to have the ball, to move the ball quick enough.

"In the second half, after five minutes we conceded. We struggled to find the last pass, to have the last crossing, the last movement. We lost to a better team today."

'We knew what was at stake'

Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell told Sky Sports:

"The gaffer summed it up before the game, he didn't need to motivate us, we know how much is at stake.

"Everyone was sharp and focussed. It's not been the best start to the season but training's been good in the international break and we've worked hard. Buzzing."

On his goals: "The first one, we've worked on that in training. Perfect ball, all I had to do was apply the finish."

'Scoring today means the world'

Sheffield United's Tom Cannon told Sky Sports:

"It meant a lot. It's been hard coming to a new team in January. It took time to come in and settle. I've had a few setbacks with injuries. To get that goal means the world.

"I always back myself regardless of the situation. I have full self belief. I don't listen to any negativity. Stay tunnel visioned."