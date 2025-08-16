Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Stoke City: Million Manhoef scores twice in comfortable Potters win

Stoke added to the problems for troubled Sheffield Wednesday with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Hillsborough in the Championship.

Million Manhoef got the visitors off to a flying start and later added a second goal, with Divin Mubama also getting his name on the scoresheet.

There were protests from Wednesday supporters in the build-up to the game with a coffin carried through nearby Hillsborough Park to signify the 'death of the club', amid ongoing financial problems under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Supporters were also encouraged to blow whistles during the opening five minutes of the match. Many did so despite messages over the PA system asking them to stop.

Manhoef gave Stoke a first-minute lead, firing inside Pierce Charles' near post after receiving the ball from Bae Jun-ho.

Yan Valery went close to equalising soon after, firing narrowly wide following a long throw into the area.

A good move from the hosts finished with Bailey Cadamarteri heading over from Valery's cross.

It was then Stoke's turn to go close when Sorba Thomas saw his effort cleared off the line by Liam Palmer around the half-hour mark. Lewis Baker, following up, put the rebound against the crossbar.

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan was able to continue after receiving treatment in the closing stages of the half.

Stoke scored in the first minute of the second half as well as Thomas received a ball played beyond the home defence and found Mubama, who was able to head into the unguarded net.

Visiting goalkeeper Viktor Johansson came to his side's rescue, making three saves in the space of four minutes to protect their two-goal lead.

First he kept out Svante Ingelsson's effort and was then equal to Liam Palmer's follow-up.

Johansson also produced a superb stop to thwart Bannan, whose bicycle kick was heading for the net until the keeper got a vital touch to keep it out.

Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen made a triple substitution with Ike Ugbo, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill joining the action.

McNeill was soon involved, trying an effort which went over the bar.

But Stoke went further ahead in the 69th minute. Thomas did well on the left and squared to Manhoef, who turned the ball in at the far post.

Jamie Donley threatened to add a fourth goal in the latter stages of the game, firing over from close range after getting on the end of a corner from Aaron Cresswell.

Wednesday's teenage central defender Ernie Weaver was sent on for his league debut late on, while Owls keeper Charles made denied Bosun Lawal in added time.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen:

"It was a tough beginning. We conceded an easy goal after losing the ball.

"I thought the boys worked really well to get back into the game and we had some big chances to score.

"I think we had 10 on target or something. When he have intensity, we can compete very well.

"There is no doubt that we need the intensity in our head and our bodies.

"The players have to be really fit and I think we are in the right direction, competing in many phases of the game."

Stoke's Mark Robins:

"They'll come through it the other side, no doubt. I loved playing in front of the supporters here. It was far too short from my perspective because I had to retire at the end of that season.

"There is an empathy there because clubs go through these periods in their history - you shouldn't have to - but unfortunately it happens. Hopefully they'll come through the other side stronger than they feel now.

"We are really fortunate with our owner. It's all about that - it's the ownership of your football club. It's how they love, nurture and care for it and try and build something."