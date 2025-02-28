Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Sunderland: Eliezer Mayenda scores twice as Black Cats revitalise automatic promotion hopes

Sunderland revitalised their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship after Eliezer Mayenda's double helped them beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Successive defeats to Leeds and Hull had left the Black Cats eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United with 12 games left to play, but Mayenda - who also scored twice in the return fixture in August - helped reduce that to five ahead of the remainder of the weekend's action.

A fourth defeat in five keeps Wednesday - who lost both Max Lowe and Callum Paterson to injury - down in 13th, with a six-point gap to the play-off places.

Although there was no lack of intensity, the game took a little while to warm up. And, when it did, Sheffield Wednesday should, arguably, have been in front when one of many Pol Valentin crosses from the right found Josh Windass - without a goal in 10 games - who blazed well over first time.

Sunderland did take the lead shortly after the half-hour mark - and in controversial circumstances.

Leo Hjelde's long ball out from defence flew all the way through to Mayenda, who controlled the ball after Lowe's poorly-timed jump and lifted the ball past James Beadle. But the first contact was made with his left arm and, by the laws of the game, it should not have stood.

"It strikes him on the arm and you can't then benefit," said Andy Hinchcliffe on Sky Sports Football. "If you pass the ball onto a team-mate, they can put the ball into the back of the net, but Mayenda was never going to do that. He takes the opportunity, but really the goal shouldn't stand."

There were few appeals on the pitch at the time, but Danny Rohl's side would have seen replays at half-time and they set out to put the record straight immediately after the break, which took less than 120 seconds.

Svante Ingelsson pipped Chris Mepham to the ball on the right, advanced down the left and hung up the most inviting ball for Paterson, who rose to guide the ball past Anthony Patterson.

After a lull in proceedings, Mayenda restored the visitors' lead with 19 minutes of the 90 to play. Trai Hume delivered a superb ball in from the right and, with Michael Ihiekwe ball-watching, the Spaniard was free to head the ball beyond Beadle.

In stoppage time, Djeidi Gassama saw a powerful low strike bravely blocked by Mepham, but, otherwise, there was little indication the out-of-form Owls were ever going to find a way back into the game.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"I must say again, we played a fantastic game again against a strong side. Good opportunities to score, we conceded two easy goals and then, in the end, you have a big decision against you. It's football at the moment. But the conceded goals are too easy and, for me, this is the main part.

"When I saw the goal we conceded, this is a handball, that's the reason why I have a clear mind about what we need to do in this situation. At the moment, it's the result - what should I do? For me, it's about what I can change as a manager of this group and we have to work hard, do the basics right again and again.

"The ball possession and how we create chances was good to see; it was the dynamic, the front-foot defending; we were brave in a lot of good moments, but it ended 2-1 against us.

"If we continue our performances like this, in the final 11 games we have a big, big opportunity to take something."

Sunderland's Regis Le Bris:

"Important win after two defeats, on a difficult pitch, but that was the case for both teams. We started well and after that, the dynamic of the game was a little bit strange because it wasn't easy to keep the ball and impose our style of play.

"But at least we showed our character; especially after the equaliser at the beginning of the second half, it was important to react. It was a good win, a good three points.

"It's not always a question of football qualities, it's a question of character and I think the resilience of the team, the connection - even with new starters, new players who came in at the end of the game - we felt the energy and the willingness to win, even if it wasn't impressive from the quality of the football we played."