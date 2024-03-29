Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Swansea City: Jamal Lowe strikes to deny relegation-threatened Owls important win

Jamal Lowe's second-half goal cancelled out Bailey Cadamarteri's opener as Swansea drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

The home side had several golden opportunities in the second half but a Swansea equaliser in the last quarter of an hour ensured the Owls remain in the relegation zone.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made four changes from the 6-0 demolition at Ipswich, with Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Cadamarteri joining the starting XI. A late fifth change had to be made when Di'Shon Bernard suffered an injury during the warm-up. Bambo Diaby took his place.

Swansea manager Luke Williams made a couple of switches to the side that claimed a 2-0 victory in the South Wales derby, with Josh Key coming in alongside Jay Fulton.

The home side had the first sight of goal, with Anthony Musaba heading wide within a minute of the start.

The Swans controlled the majority of play in the first half following that. Przemyslaw Placheta stung the palms of Wednesday keeper James Beadle. Liam Cullen also had his header saved but a foul was given against the striker anyway.

The Owls had a huge chance to take the lead as two ex-Cardiff men combined. Ike Ugbo squared for Will Vaulks but the midfielder scuffed his shot well wide.

Against the run of play, Wednesday did go ahead after 41 minutes. Diaby flicked on Vaulks' free-kick from the right and Cadamarteri poked home on the stretch to give Wednesday the lead going into the break.

Beadle tipped over from Jamie Paterson's volley from the edge of the box in the first chance of the second half. Matt Grimes then volleyed wide from a corner.

Substitute Djeidi Gassama came close to doubling Wednesday's advantage after some good work on the right by Valentin but Carl Rushworth made a low save to keep him out.

The home side came agonisingly close again as Ugbo hit the crossbar from close range.

Just as in the first half, a goal was scored against the run of play as the Owls were made to pay for not taking their chances. Harry Darling's header from a corner fell at the feet of substitute Lowe. The striker could not miss as Wednesday's appeals for handball were waved away and Swansea were level in the 76th minute.

Valentin had a glorious chance to put Wednesday back in front but the winger dragged his shot wide. In added time, Rushworth stayed alert to saved Vaulks' deflected effort.

The Owls remain in 23rd and stay in the bottom three on goal difference.

The managers

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

"We will take the point. In our situation every point is important. We are disappointed because in the second half we created so many chances.

"We conceded, for me, what was a goal too easily given away from the corner. This week we spoke about getting the basics right and running for each other. I feel we did this today and if we continue like this we give ourselves a big chance.

"There was a handball for Swansea's equaliser and it was a clear foul on Ike (Ugbo) so we should have had a penalty. This is disappointing but we will not use it as an excuse. We weren't ruthless enough in both boxes.

"We went right until the end to try and get a winner. The atmosphere was fantastic, the fans really pushed us on the pitch and I think we should take the positives from this game.

"If someone had told me in September we would be this close to getting over the line I would take it. We are close because of how well we have done in the last weeks.

"It's frustrating we haven't come away with the win but now we're only in the bottom three on goal difference. On Monday we have another big game at Middlesbrough and we will be going there to win."

Swansea's Luke Williams:

"In the first half I thought we controlled the game quite well. Our intensity was excellent.

"We created anxiety for Wednesday and their fans but we didn't really make enough clean actions to score a goal.

"It's frustrating to concede from a set-piece. I don't like to talk about referees but Ronald was wrongly called offside in a promising position for us which led to the free-kick for their goal.

"The second half was like a basketball game. We wanted to try and win - we didn't want to just settle for a point so it was end to end.

"In the last 20 minutes they caused us many problems which got the crowd up and we struggled to cope. I'd have preferred three but I'm happy with a point.

"I've got no problem with the effort from the players at all. We just weren't able to impose ourselves on the game for long enough to get the victory."