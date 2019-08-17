Sunderland 2-1 Portsmouth: Chris Maguire hits winner as Black Cats come from behind

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Portsmouth Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Portsmouth

Sunderland earned their first Sky Bet League One victory of the season as they came from behind to beat Portsmouth 2-1 on Saturday.

Marcus Harness opened the scoring midway through the first half at the Stadium of Light, but the Black Cats struck back before the break with goals from Jordan Willis and Chris Maguire to turn things around.

The result helped ease some of the pressure on boss Jack Ross, who saw his side come from behind to earn points for the third time in as many games, although this time they took all three points rather than having to settle for a draw.

Chris Maguire celebrates with team-mates after giving Sunderland the lead

For Portsmouth, meanwhile, it is now two defeats in three games in what has been an indifferent start to their own campaign as they push for promotion.

This was the sixth meeting between these two sides in under a year, with the latest coming across two legs in the play-off semi-finals in May, from which Sunderland prevailed, but ultimately lost to Charlton in the final.

Team news There were two changes for Sunderland from their midweek 3-1 win at Accrington in the Carabao Cup as Jon McLaughlin returned in goal and Aidan McGeady started up front.



For Portsmouth there was just one change from their win over Tranmere last Saturday as John Marquis came in up front for Ellis Harrison.

There were only three shots on target in the first half but all of them resulted in a goal. First it was Pompey who took the lead through Harness after 22 minutes, who was put through on goal inadvertently by a ricochet off a Sunderland defender, before pouncing again on John Marquis' fluffed strike to fire home from close range.

Five minutes later Sunderland equalised from a corner as Willis rose highest to head in a Grant Leadbitter corner, and after 39 minutes they led, with Maguire slotting after Aiden McGeady had fired the ball across the six-yard box and into his path.

Player ratings Sunderland: J McLaughlin (7), C McLaughlin (7), Willis (8), Ozturk (6), O'Nien (6), Leadbitter (6), Power (6), Maguire (8), Gooch (6), McGeady (7), McNulty (5)



Subs: Wyke (6), Grigg (n/a), Hume (n/a)



Portsmouth: MacGillivray (6), Walkes (5), Downing (5), Burgess (5), Brown (5), Naylor (6), Cannon (6), Close (6), Harness (7), Marquis (6), Curtis (5)



Subs: Evans (n/a), Harrison (n/a), McCrorie (6)



Man of the match: Jordan Willis

Portsmouth pushed at times for an equaliser in the second half, but they closest they came was when Leadbitter nearly headed past his own goalkeeper with 10 minutes to go, with Jon McLaughlin producing a fine reaction save to keep him out.

Man of the Match - Jordan Willis

It was a towering display in both boxes from Willis. The defender's excellent header hauled his side back into the game and then, at the other end, he repelled everything that was thrown at him by Portsmouth in the second half.

What's next?

Both sides are back in Sky Bet League One action on Tuesday night. Sunderland head to Rochdale and Portsmouth host Coventry.