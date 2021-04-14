Slavia Prague vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is waiting on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague.

The Gunners have been boosted by the availability of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, with the latter having missed Sunday's win at Sheffield United due to an ankle injury and Saka coming off at Bramall Lane with a thigh problem.

Both will feature in Prague, with the tie finely poised following a 1-1 draw in last week's first leg, but Arteta must assess Aubameyang (illness) and Real Madrid loanee Odegaard (ankle) after they sat out Tuesday training.

Arsenal will definitely be without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney (both knee).

Slavia Prague will again be without defender Ondrej Kudela. He has now served a provisional one-match suspension in the first leg following allegations of racial abuse in their last-16 win over Rangers, but did not travel with the Slavia squad last week due to an illness and also missed out in their weekend win over Sparta Prague.

Image: Ondrej Kudela served a one-match provisional ban in the first leg after being accused of racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara

The Czech side are facing a defensive crisis, having travelled with only one fit centre-back for the first leg. Simon Deli and David Hovorka will both remain absent this Thursday.

There are potential further problems for picking a team after Peter Olayinka and Abdallah Sima were both ruled out of Sunday's Prague derby with health problems - but the two players could return in time for Thursday.

How to follow

Follow Slavia Prague vs Arsenal with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Leno: Future without Europe unthinkable

Bernd Leno cannot imagine Arsenal not being in Europe next season and has urged his team-mates to go for the kill in Slavia Prague to keep alive their hopes of winning silverware this season.

Like in the 2019-20 campaign, Arteta's side look to be relying on a cup competition, with their best route into the Champions League being to win the Europa League.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 3-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

On the prospect of no European football for the first time since the 1995-96 season, Leno said: "When you think about the future without Arsenal in a European competition, it doesn't feel right. Our job is to make sure it doesn't come true because Arsenal belongs to Europe and that is our target.

"Slavia Prague have beaten good teams in the competition, I think we dominated them in our home game but you could also see they are very dangerous on counter-attacks, set-pieces so we know what we can expect.

"It will be a very tough game, especially away but we also know it is a dangerous result for us and also for them.

"Once we score one goal, they are under big pressure and that should be our target - to score the first goal and with a second goal, we can almost finish the game because they then need to score three goals."

Arteta calls on big players to produce

Arteta is well aware results are how he will be judged at Arsenal and called on the "big players" at the club to step up in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg at Slavia Prague.

Leicester and Rangers have already been knocked out of the competition by the Czech outfit this season and Tomas Holes' stoppage-time equaliser at the Emirates last week has given them a crucial away goal in the tie.

He said: "Tangible is the right word and the only tangible thing is results. Whether you're doing a good job or not, to judge it externally is only going to be judged with results.

1:07 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Folarin Balogun is 'very close' to signing a new contract with the striker's deal set to expire this summer.

"Internally, you know what you are doing and you can have many different ways of judging that but at the end of the day, externally results are the only important thing to give the perception that we are moving forward in the right direction."

Defeat for Arsenal in Prague and an exit at the quarter-final stage would raise questions about the future of their manager.

But the 39-year-old insisted: "It's very important for us and this is our club. There's no individual interest, it's all a collective interest that we want to do well in every competition.

"The game can put us in a position to go into the semi-final of a European competition. This is exactly where this club has to be and that's why we have to do our best to earn that."

Opta stats